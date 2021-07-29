PA sending text to 255,000 residents who missed the second COVID vaccination

Pennsylvanians who received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine but not the second dose expect a text message from the state’s Ministry of Health.

Deputy Secretary of Health and Welfare Alison Beam said at a press conference Thursday that nearly 255,000 people had not been vaccinated for the second time and that notifications would begin with those who missed the second vaccination for more than a few weeks.

“Taking that second dose is important to protect against the delta mutation,” she said. The best result of the vaccine is a second dose within 42 days, but “it’s never too late to get a second dose.”

The text message will start next week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has no immediate plans to reinstate face mask obligations or other restrictions, despite new federal health guidelines and increased COVID-19 infections in the state.

“At this point, we want people to be able to focus on vaccination,” Beam said.

“We urge schools to follow the CDC’s guidance,” Beam said this fall on masking school students.

CDC guidelines Include this:

The mask should be worn indoors by all non-vaccinated individuals (2 years and older).

The CDC recommends that schools maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet between students in the classroom and that fully unvaccinated people wear indoor masks to reduce the risk of infection. ..

Many schools currently serve children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccination. Therefore, this guidance implements a layered prevention strategy (eg, multiple preventions) to protect fully unvaccinated people, including students, teachers, staff, and other members of the family. Use strategies consistently together).

In Pennsylvania, nearly 1,000 new COVID cases were seen between Monday and Tuesday. This is the day’s surge since mid-May. Almost 65% of Pennsylvania cases are due to delta mutants.

