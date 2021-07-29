How Delta Variant Overtook Missouri

NSn USA, mid-June Map tracking the spread of COVID-19 I started showing a cluster of growing cases in the middle of the country. The epicenter was in Missouri, especially in more rural areas. At that time, Missouri had something that no other state had. It’s a delta variant.

Very contagious for fairness Delta variant By that time, he had already sneaked into another state. But it was really established in Missouri. Of the 25 states on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website reported at the time, Delta appeared in less than 5% of the swab samples in 15 states. Colorado was the second highest rate at 12%. But Missouri was something else. Nearly 30% of COVID-positive swabs were associated with the delta mutant. As of July 28, Missouri reported a 7-day average of 27.3 new daily cases per 100,000 people, starting at 5.4 in the first week of May before the Delta settled.

In the weeks that followed, the Delta variant has become the predominant variant in all parts of the US mainland, or its endangered CDC is now very much in areas where the Delta includes Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. It is reported to be widespread. This is virtually the only variant, accounting for an estimated 96% of cases. Overall cases are currently skyrocketing in these states, and in other states with high delta levels, including Florida, Louisiana, and other states in the Gulf region.

Missouri is the first state of the United States to have a major delta outbreak, a precursor to other parts of the country with low vaccination rates, a mix of rural and small towns, and some medium-sized cities. .. , Most of the country. The following graph shows the strength and agility of the Delta strain, especially vulnerable to outbreaks, and why efforts to stay ahead of the virus are not working.

Where the Delta has settled

Missouri has a relatively low vaccination rate, with 41% of the population fully vaccinated as of July 26. In contrast, it is about 50% nationwide and 67.3% in Vermont, the most vaccinated state. However, Missouri’s vaccinated population is not evenly distributed throughout the state. Boone County, the state’s largest university with 180,000 inhabitants, has the highest immunization rate of any Missouri county, at 48%. Populated areas such as Kansas City (39%), St. Charles County (45%), and St. Louis County (also 45%) can help increase immunization rates throughout the state.

However, in smaller, generally more rural counties, most of the state’s geographic regions, immunization rates have declined and inhabitants remain vulnerable. The graph below includes counties and cities with a population of over 20,000 (9 out of 10 Mizurians), with the highest COVID-19 cases in smaller counties with lower vaccination rates. It shows that there is a tendency.

What is not shown in this graph is how much Delta Variant blames Missouri for its high overall case rate. This is because not all positive COVID-19 test swabs are sent to the lab for genome sequencing. Health Organizations use only random swab samples to estimate the prevalence of variants. Therefore, there is no reliable way to know who had the first Delta case in the state, or to do contact tracing, especially for people infected with Delta.

It “hit the running ground”

However, there are other ways to track the spread of Delta subspecies in Missouri and elsewhere. Mark Johnson, a professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the University of Missouri, is a type of COVID-19 detective who tracks where and when mutants appear around Shawmy. Sewer Weekly throughout Missouri. (Sewerage is a land area that shares a common wastewater system, Useful epidemiological tools.. Johnson can’t identify who first carried the Delta variant in Missouri, but he knows roughly where he used the bathroom. Wastewater can also be a predictive tool, as the coronavirus can release genetic material in the faeces before the infected person shows symptoms or meets friends at the bar.

On May 10, Johnson’s team discovered the first Delta variant in a sample taken from the sewers surrounding the town of Ozark in Branson, Missouri. Although Branson has a population of only 11,000, it is a hotspot for concerts and other summer entertainment, with more than 8 million visitors annually, according to the city’s Convention & Visitors Bureau. For Johnson, that meant one thing: the Delta variant was in Branson, but I didn’t mean to stay there.

read more: Six Factors Determining the Severity of COVID-19 Serge in the United States This Fall

It’s just a theory at this point that the journey through the state of Delta was facilitated by those who visited Branson and then left. However, a week after his team first discovered it, this variant appeared in other sewers. This includes the northern part of Linn County, where the virus “struck the ground.” With a population of only 12,000, Lynn has recorded 250 cases since the beginning of May, accounting for almost one-third of all cases recorded since the onset of the pandemic 17 months ago.

“It was national news how terrible it was,” says Johnson. “I was looking to see if it would be the same elsewhere, and that was generally the case. Almost everywhere the delta appeared (with some delays, three weeks later). In some cases), almost without exception, it eventually led to this significant increase. “

Performers divide Dolly Parton’s Stampede Diner’s room into North and South factions and extend their arms to those sitting in the South as they cheer on the team at various events such as barrel riding, chicken chase, and pigs. increase. Raced on July 17, 2021 in Branson, Missouri. Jessica Rinaldi — The Boston Globe / Getty Images

Given that early uptics occurred in more rural and less vaccinated areas, Johnson initially thought that the virus was “choosing” where to infect based on vaccination coverage. rice field. However, by early June, Delta had emerged in populated hubs such as Springfield and Joplin, where vaccination rates were relatively high, after which local cases increased.

The graph below shows all the locations that Johnson’s team is testing. It’s difficult to track individual lines, but the trends are clear. As the Delta rolls into town, it spreads rapidly, even in areas with relatively high vaccination rates.

For example, Missouri’s most vaccinated Boone County is currently reporting an average of 32.6 new daily cases per 100,000 people, compared to just 2.2 on Memorial Day. The city of Joplin reduced its average daily countdown to 3.4 per 100,000 in late March, but not less than 40 last month.

For Johnson, spikes, even in the relatively highly vaccinated parts of Missouri, remind us that while Shot can reduce the severity of COVID-19, it cannot prevent 100% of the infection. increase. “People need to understand that vaccines are very good at keeping people away from hospitals and keeping them alive, but they are not armor,” he says. “You can still be infected and others can be infected. That doesn’t mean you can’t live your life, but if you don’t want to get sick. For example, if you are in a crowded area you can wear a mask or use a simple precaution to avoid indoor areas with people screaming without a mask. ” Newly revised Maskman date It is based on the same idea as Johnson.

Vaccination is not catching up

When the COVID-19 vaccine began to be rolled out in the United States last winter, the pattern developed in Missouri, as it did elsewhere. Every time the state expanded its eligibility, it was flooded with enthusiastic people waiting for qualifications. The qualification has expanded again. The last such uplift was shortly after May 13, when people between the ages of 12 and 15 were first eligible.

However, in early June, the number of people taking the first shot dropped to a level not seen since the early days of the rollout, when supply was limited and bookings were difficult. In part, the virus appeared to be controlled, reducing people’s sense of urgency. Missouri reported less than 300 new cases daily at that time, and the virus appeared to be sniffed even though the Delta was already circulating.

As the graph below shows, Missouri vaccinations are on the rise again. And this time, it’s not because of the expanded qualifications. People who had been qualified for months but remained on the fence finally arrived, probably for fear of Delta variants.

A closer look at the rate of increase in summer shows that people throughout the state are taking their first shots, including in areas with low vaccination rates and high case rates. That’s good news, but that’s not a complete celebration. Given the recent rise, the gap between the most protected and least protected areas of Missouri remains surprisingly wide. The above-average case rate counties have lower initial vaccination rates than the below-average case rate counties two months ago.

For now, Delta, like Missouri and neighboring states, is hitting some pockets in the United States far more than any other state.But the case is rise Nationally, especially in under-vaccinated areas, it suggests that we may be in the midst of yet another wave. And when the virus is allowed to spread, it has the opportunity to mutate to a new strain, which may prove that it is even more possible to circumvent our vaccine. The delta surge is unlikely to disappear before the school year when millions of children (many of whom are unvaccinated) mix in the classroom. Meanwhile, more and more employers are demanding remote workers to return to the office, Mandatory Vaccine or test. With so many factors in flux, it is impossible to predict how a delta surge in the United States will occur. But if Missouri offers any lessons to the rest of the country, it’s far from disappointing our vigilance.

Coronavirus briefs. Everything you need to know about the global spread of COVID-19 thank you very much!

For security reasons, we have sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving your newsletter. If you don’t get confirmation within 10 minutes, check your spam folder.

inquiry and [email protected]..