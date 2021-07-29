Tick ​​is there: Take steps to prevent tick bites and tick-borne diseases | Outdoors





Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – In Pennsylvania, ticks are prevalent, according to representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “Mites are most active during the warmer months, so there are usually more cases of tick bites and tick-borne diseases during this time,” said Deputy Physician Dr. Dennis Johnson. “Especially this year, the number of reports of Lyme disease is increasing across the state, and clinicians are reporting an increase in cases of other tick-borne diseases such as anaplasmosis,” she continues. rice field. Johnson commented that one of the reasons for the increase may not necessarily be due to the increase in ticks, but more people went outdoors during the pandemic shutdown. Her best advice is to wear insect repellent, put permethrin in your shoes, gear and clothing, and check for ticks frequently. DEP collected twice as many Blacklegged tick larvae as last year. This is especially about considering the very small poppy seed-like size of the nymph. “The increase in nymphs really reminds us of the message that we need to comply with the precautions needed to stay safe from ticks,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. Here’s an easy way to reduce your chances of being bitten by a tick. • Cover exposed skin with lightweight, light-colored clothing • Avoid tick-infested habitats, such as shrubs and tall grass-dense areas. • Use EPA-approved insect repellent • As soon as you get home, check yourself, your kids, and your pet for ticks. • Take a shower immediately to get rid of mites that can crawl on your skin • If possible, tumble dry your clothes and gear to kill mites “It is always important to take precautions so that you can enjoy the mental and physical health benefits of being outdoors, especially with respect to mites,” said DCNR Executive Director Cindy Dunn. “Tick-borne disease is widespread in Pennsylvania, so be aware of the risks of visiting any of 121 state parks and spending the year outdoors, whether or not you hike more than 2.2 million people. And it’s important to be prepared. Enjoy a few acres of state woodlands, or your own backyard. “ Black-footed mites, also known as deer ticks, are the most common carriers of Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, and powassan virus. Deer ticks usually breed in tall grass, brushes, and wooded areas, but deer ticks are found in all counties in the federation and can live in any habitat. Common signs of tick disease include fever, headache, chills, and muscle aches. Lyme disease is often characterized by a bullseye-like rash, but Lyme disease does not always show this obvious sign. Other symptoms of powassan virus include vomiting, malaise, confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking, and, in severe cases, seizures. Transmission of Lyme disease mites to humans takes about 24 hours or more, but tick-stabbed Poissan infections can occur in just 15 minutes. It is important to consult your doctor immediately if you have symptoms that are consistent with tick-borne disease. Our content is free, but our journalists are working hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com is directed directly to helping us cover important news and events in our area. Thanks for saying that local news is important!

Donate today







..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northcentralpa.com/life/outdoors/ticks-are-out-there-take-steps-to-prevent-tick-bites-and-tick-borne-diseases/article_205ca566-efd1-11eb-96ef-17e940e87b03.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos