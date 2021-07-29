CDC says these 12 counties in New York should return to masks indoors (updated)

According to new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 12 counties in New York should now return to wearing masks indoors.

CDC on Tuesday, people are in “substantial” areas (orange areas) map Above) and “high” (red) transmission COVID-19.. This includes locations with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the past week, or nearly two-thirds of US counties.

This means that residents of three counties in northern New York (Greene County, Saratoga County, and Warren County) must wear masks even if they are vaccinated, according to the latest data available on Thursday. Green County’s positive rate was 5.45% in the last seven days, while Saratoga County’s positive rate was 4.5%, with Warren County jumping from 0.45% a month ago to 1.87%.

Less than 50% of Greene County residents in the Catskill area are fully vaccinated. Warren County, north of Saratoga Springs and Albany, vaccinates about 61% of its population, while nearby Saratoga County has 62%.

According to the CDC, nine counties in the state also need to wear masks indoors, including New York City and Long Island. Richmond County is currently seen to have a “high” infection, while all other counties have a “substantial” infection with the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, a list of New York counties where vaccinated people need to resume wearing masks indoors due to a “substantial” or “high” infection of Covid-19:

Bronx County

Green County

Kings County

Nassau County

New York County

Orange county

Queens county

Richmond County

Saratoga County

Suffolk County

Warren County

Westchester County

Governor Andrew Cuomo No new Covid rules have been issuedBut on Tuesday, New York said it was scrutinizing the CDC’s new recommendations in consultation with federal and state health experts.

“The New Yorkers have previously defeated Covid by staying smart, following science and turning their backs on each other. This has gone from the highest positive rate to the lowest positive rate in the world. This is exactly what we will do in this next phase. It’s a pandemic, “said Cuomo.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the new CDC recommendations are primarily due to the more contagious delta mutations that accounted for 83% of US Covid cases last week. In new york 72% of recent Covid cases It is from the Delta variant.

CNN Note that the Delta variant represents only 1% of infections when the CDC previously updated its guidance in May to instruct vaccinated people to remove their masks.

Most new infections in the United States continue among unvaccinated people. So-called “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause mild illness, can occur in vaccinated people.

New, unpublished data recently revealed, according to Warensky, that vaccinated people infected with the delta variant can be infected with as many viruses as unvaccinated people. Indicates that there is. Although rare, vaccinated people can spread Covid and become ill with breakthrough infections.

“I’m curious about this new science and unfortunately we need to update our recommendations,” Warrensky told the media on Tuesday. “I’m worried enough that we have to act.”

The CDC also recommended that teachers, staff, students, and visitors from all schools across the country cover their faces indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination, and many children under the age of 18 have not yet been vaccinated.

The CDC recommendations for unvaccinated people are the same nationwide. Continue to wear the mask until you are vaccinated. We also recommend masks for anyone in a crowded indoor environment, including buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters.

Note: This story has been updated to include Saratoga County, which the CDC listed as a “substantial” infected area on Thursday.

