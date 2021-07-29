Delta variants make up 79% of the COVID-19 samples tested in Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin (WBAY)-For eight consecutive days, the number of people who received the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time was higher than the number of people who received the series of vaccines.

The numbers reported to the Wisconsin Department of Health (DHS) indicate that 3,014,909 Wisconsin people were vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. This is 5,953 more than the day before. This is 51.8% of the state’s population, including 62.6% of the adult population, or 66.1% of women and 58.4% of men.

Of these, 2,867,737 Wisconsins completed vaccination and received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This is 3,589 more than reported Wednesday, accounting for 49.3% of the state’s population, including nearly 60% (59.8%) of adults.

Hispanic adults are quickly catching up with non-Hispanics. 55.5% of Hispanics over the age of 18 receive at least one vaccination compared to 59.5% of non-Hispanic adults. According to the state, 50.8% of Hispanic adults are fully vaccinated, while 57.1% of non-Hispanic adults are fully vaccinated.

The DHS also returned positive for 899 coronavirus tests, bringing the total number of infections since the first case in 2020 to 619,921. The positive rate increased by half a percentage from 5.3% to 5.8%. This is the average of all tests that have returned positive in the last 7 days and is an indicator of the spread of the virus in the state. Wisconsin has an average of 556 new cases per day. This is an average of 478 to 7 days per day on Wednesday, a significant increase.

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported to the state, including two in Fondurak County. Two of the three deaths occurred last month, counting on an average of seven days and are stable with two deaths per day. Mortality remains 1.20% of known coronavirus cases. Since March 2020, 7,436 people have died of the COVID-19 virus.

The other day, 55 people were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. According to our calculations, there are an average of 43 hospitalizations per day. Thirty-three,189 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state, accounting for 5.35% of known cases.Get the numbers from Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) Late this afternoon considering discharge and death, but Wednesday there were 195 COVID-19 patients across the state, 58 of whom were in the ICU. There were 11 COVID-19 patients each in the northeastern and Fox Valley medical areas. There were five in the northeastern hospital ICU, but not in the valley ICU.

The DHS has announced that the Delta variant has become the predominant strain of the COVID-19 virus in Wisconsin. NS State Institute of Health Delta says it accounted for 78.7% of the samples tested so far this month, compared to 27.9% of the June sample.

According to the DHS, between July 7th and July 27th, there were 99.7 coronavirus cases in every 100,000 people in Wisconsin. That is, 1 in 1,000 people in Wisconsin have been positive in the last two weeks.

Virus activity High in 57 counties and medium in 15. No county has low virus spread. This is a major change from four weeks ago, when virus activity was active in only two counties. Activity levels are high and moderate in all counties of the WBAY display area except Doors, Kewaunee, Langlade, Menominee, and Waushara. The county’s activity level is based on the number of new cases per person and the trajectory or rate of change of cases in the previous week.

period Highly active county

(Lower is better) County

Moderate activity Inactive counties

(The higher the better) July 14-July 27 57 57 15 0 July 7-July 20 29 38 Five June 30-July 13 15 44 13 June 23-July 6 2 52 18 June 16-June 29 Four 51 17 June 9-June 22 7 54 11

From this year to July 22, more than 98% of the state’s COVID-19 cases were completely unvaccinated, according to the DHS. These have never been vaccinated, have been first vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine but have not been vaccinated second, or are fully effective within 2 weeks of receiving the final dose Includes people who have been infected before becoming infected. People who have been vaccinated are more likely to have asymptomatic or mild symptoms. Even those who have recovered from COVID-19 are encouraged to be vaccinated. DHS advises that previous COVID-19 infections do not guarantee protection against deltas or other variants.

About 46% of the U.S. population lives in the community CDC believes there is a “high” COVID-19 infection..Currently, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Masks are recommended for everyone indoors In a community where delta mutants are endemic, even if vaccinated.

Vaccination by county population (Thursday)

County (population) (healthy area) Population percentage (change from previous report) Population completion rate (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 51.8% (+ 0.3) 49.6% (+ 0.4) Calmette (50,089) (FV) 46.7% (+ 0.1) 44.6% (+ 0.1) Dodge (87,839) 41.6% (+ 0.1) 39.6% (+ 0.0) By (27,668) (NE) 67.0% (+ 0.0) 64.9% (+ 0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 44.5% (+ 0.1) 42.5% (+ 0.1) Forest (9,004) 42.6% (+ 0.1) 40.9% (+ 0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 44.7% (+ 0.0) 43.1% (+ 0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 45.6% (+ 0.2) 43.8% (+ 0.1) Kewanee (20,434) (NE) 41.8% (+ 0.1) 40.7% (+ 0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 48.8% (+ 0.1) 46.5% (+ 0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 42.9% (+ 0.2) 40.9% (+ 0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 54.1% (+ 0.1) 49.8% (+ 0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 43.2% (+ 0.1) 41.6% (+ 0.1) Outer Gami (187,885) (FV) 51.7% (+ 0.2) 49.3% (+ 0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 38.2% (+ 0.2) 36.4% (+ 0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 50.2% (+ 0.1) 48.1% (+ 0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 44.6% (+ 0.1) 42.8% (+ 0.1) Waushala (24,443) (FV) 36.8% (+ 0.1) 35.3% (+ 0.1) Winevago (171,907) (FV) 49.7% (+ 0.1) 47.5% (+ 0.1) North-East Region (474,200) (NE) 238,240 (50.2%) (+ 0.1) 228,229 (48.1%) (+ 0.0) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 264,458 (48.1%) (+ 0.1) 252,448 (45.9%) (+ 0.0) Wisconsin (5,822,434) 3,014,909 (51.8%) (+ 0.1) 2,867,737 (49.3%) (+ 0.1)

Age-specific vaccinated Wisconsin population (and changes since Tuesday)

12-15: 33.3% received (+0.3) / 28.5% completed (+0.1)

16-17: 42.4% received (+0.2) / 38.5% completed (+0.1)

18-24: 44.4% received (+0.1) / 40.8% completed (+0.1)

25-34: 48.9% received (+0.1) / 45.8% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 56.8% received (+0.1) / 53.8% completed (+0.1)

45-54: 59.0% received (+0.1) / 56.2% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 69.2% received (+0.1) / 66.6% completed (+0.1)

65 years of age or older: 83.8% received (+0.1) / 81.7% completed (+0.0)

The Ministry of Health and the school district urged parents to start vaccination of children over the age of 12 before school. Health officials say that vaccination of older children can protect younger siblings who are too young to be vaccinated, other members of the family and their friends. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine ever approved for children aged 12 to 17 years. A second vaccination will be required after 3 weeks and will be fully effective in the next 2 weeks.

CDC Face masks are recommended for schools from kindergarten to high school For students, teachers, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Recently, Appleton Area Public School When St Mary Catholic School He said he would make wearing a mask optional when the new semester begins.Green Bay Area Public School Optional grade 7-12 masks However, many of them are too young to qualify for the vaccine and continue to demand them from infants up to grade 6. According to the Green Bay Area Catholic Education System (GRACE), it is up to each school and parents to wear masks.Nina’s school board voted Make mask optional on Tuesday night..

On Tuesday, the DHS website removed a number of active and recovered cases-those who have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in the last 30 days or who survived after 30 days. According to the final report on Monday, 1% of cases were considered active and 98% recovered. Health officials have long admitted that “recovered” cases include people who suffer from the long-term health effects of infection, the so-called “long-distance carriers.”

Total county cases and deaths on Thursday (Counties with new cases or deaths are shown in bold) **

Brown – 32,153 cases (+33) (259 people died)

Calmette – 5,892 (+4) (51 people died)

Dickinson (Mississippi) * -2,432 cases (59 dead)

Dodge – 12,113 Cases (+17) (177 people died)

Doors – 2,646 (30 dead)

Florence-458 cases (13 dead)

Fond du Lac-12,718 square meters (+17) (133 dead) (+2)

Mori-979 cases (24 people died)

Gogebic (Michigan) * -1,083 cases (24 people died)

Green Lake-1,632 (+2) (21 people died)

Iron (Mississippi) * – 1,004 cases (43 dead)

Kewanee – 2,389 (+1) (28 people died)

Wrangler-2,059 cases (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,687 (+4) (76 people died)

Marinette-4,254 (+2) (68 people died)

Menominee (Michigan) * -1,806 cases (41 dead)

Menominee – 808 Case (+2) (11 people died)

Oconto – 4,569 cases (+4) (63 people died)

Outergami – 20,986 (+11) (225 people died)

Shawano – 4,803 (+3) (73 people died)

Sheboygan – 13,989 (+8) (154 people died)

Waupaca – 5,015 (+2) (123 people died)

Waushala – 2,231 (+1) (35 people died)

Winnebago – 18,523 (+21) (203 people died)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. The Michigan Department of Health updates information only on Tuesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports and may differ from local health department numbers. Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within the county’s boundaries, including tribal, local, and county health departments. The county website may not. Also, while the public health department updates data at different times, DHS freezes numbers received by the same time each day to produce an afternoon report.

