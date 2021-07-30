Have you just recovered from Covid-19?Don’t jump into exercise right away

Dear Mayo Clinic: I’m in my early 40s. During the Covid-19 pandemic, I didn’t exercise much, and I gained some weight. I now feel like I have less energy. I was previously infected with Covid-19. Is it safe to resume exercising? Do I need to wear a mask?

answer: Regular physical activity and structured exercise can benefit people of all ages and abilities. These benefits include improving overall health, fitness, quality of life, and reducing the risk of chronic illnesses such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia, and certain types of cancer.

Regular exercise also helps maintain a healthy weight, improve mood and energy, reduce anxiety, and promote good sleep.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization acknowledge that regular physical activity and exercise are not only safe, but necessary to promote the health benefits listed above.

The risk of experiencing more severe Covid-19 symptoms is greater among people with conditions such as obesity and high blood pressure. Both of these can be beneficially modified by regular physical activity.

In addition, regular, moderate-intensity exercise helps boost immune function. This can prevent or reduce the severity of the disease if you are re-infected with Covid-19.

This is the main survey result Mayo Clinic Minutes And that British Journal of Sports Medicine We suggest reducing the chances of a serious Covid-19 infection by meeting physical activity guidelines and improving fitness.

You may have heard that exercise is “aerosol production”.

During exercise, the amount of air entering and leaving the lungs increases.

This means that exercise can increase the number of particles released into the surrounding environment, such as coughing and sneezing.

The virus that causes Covid-19 can spread to these respiratory particles.

As Covid-19 vaccination rates increase, CDC guidance on mask use and social distance will be updated regularly.

It is advisable to follow current public health guidance when considering how to safely participate in physical activity and structured exercise.

It is advisable to exercise outdoors and avoid large numbers of people, especially if you have not been fully vaccinated with Covid-19.

If you want to exercise in a community gym, it’s a good idea to keep a good distance between yourself and others and wear a mask.

If you prefer to exercise indoors, consider doing so in the comfort and safety of your home.

There is concern that wearing a mask while exercising may increase shortness of breath, require more breathing effort, and may cause problems related to rebreathing your exhaled carbon dioxide.

Wearing a mask while exercising can be uncomfortable, but the accumulated evidence is that, in the worst case, it has a negligible effect on how your body responds to exercise. It shows that it does not reach.

It has also been suggested that exercising while wearing a mask is safe without adversely affecting health even during strenuous exercise.

It is advisable to wear a mask, especially when exercising indoors, even if you have not been fully vaccinated.

However, consider using a light cloth or surgical mask and exercising at a lower intensity.

It is important to emphasize that anyone who wants to increase physical activity or start exercise training after being infected with Covid-19 should first discuss this with their primary care provider.

Recent report BMJ People who experienced mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms and did not require hospitalization, although there may be certain risks associated with resumption of physical activity after admission with Covid-19, have subsided. It was suggested that physical activity could be resumed in about a week.

It is recommended that these people probably start with a week of low levels of stretching and muscle strengthening exercises and gradually return to activity.

You can build up your walking while gradually increasing your exercise time, avoiding high-intensity training and lengthy exercise when you first return to normal activity.

Hospitalized individuals should seek medical advice from a medical professional to assess risk before returning to activity.

Given the possible consequences of distraining after a long period of inactivity, it must be realistic about how quickly you can return to the level of activity before Covid-19.

In addition, people with prolonged Covid-19 symptoms, sometimes referred to as post-acute Covid-19 syndrome or “long Covid,” may have even more difficulty returning to exercise.

Again, such people should seek the advice of their healthcare provider before returning to pre-Covid-19 activity levels.

If you have any questions about exercise or symptoms, be sure to talk to your GP. – Mayo Clinic News Network / TNS