Essentials to help keep you safe as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads

Due to low vaccination rates and updated CDC guidelines, the more contagious delta mutant of COVID-19 presents a new set of challenges nationwide. For this reason, you may stock up on protective equipment such as masks and hand sanitizers to ensure your safety.

Whether you’re paying attention in public or keeping items “just in case” at home, here’s what you need to take care of yourself and others: ..

What to pack with you on the go:

Hand sanitizer

Travel-sized hand sanitizers have become a staple item at hand last year or so. It is important to maintain your supply so that you do not run out while you are doing errands or eating easily. You can also buy a large bottle of hand sanitizer and use it to refill a mini bottle when you run out.

Get 2 oz Puree Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel (12 packs) for $ 28.99 on Amazon

Face mask

The latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that vaccinated people in high-incidence areas use masks again. Don’t forget to pack one or two face masks before you leave home. Reviews have tested many face masks and found that Athleta’s non-medical face masks are the best overall choice for a comfortable yet protective design.

Get Daily Non-Medical Face Masks (3 Packs) from $ 3.99 at Athleta

Wipe the disinfectant

The risk of infection from contact with surfaces contaminated with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) has generally been found to be low, but carry a disinfectant wipe, especially when traveling. Painless. I want to wipe out my area by public transportation. In addition to other viruses like influenza, such as Clorox disinfectant wipes, there are many Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered disinfectant wipes that can be used to kill SARS-CoV-2.

Get the Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack (Pack of Three) on Amazon for $ 16.36

Essentials you have for your home

thermometer

As the number of cases of COVID-19 increases again, a thermometer may be needed to monitor potential symptoms. Or you need to double-check that the thermometer you already own is working properly. This top-class adult thermometer for sale on Amazon is highly regarded for its readability, speed, and accuracy.

Get an Adult Bonncare Digital Thermometer for $ 7.49 on Amazon

humidifier

The CDC recommends the use of a humidifier to relieve sore throat and coughing symptoms. Needless to say, it’s the perfect nightstand accessory to carry around during the cold and flu season. We tested nearly 12 humidifiers in a reviewed lab and found that the Vicks V745A was a great option as it was extremely powerful and could operate all night.

Get a Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier for $ 34.33 on Amazon

Weighted blanket

If you feel the weight of anxiety around COVID-19, you are not alone. Thankfully, there are many ways to practice self-care at home to relieve stress. A weighted blanket helps to do that, applying gentle pressure to create a soothing effect that mimics the feeling of being hugged or hugged. The 15 lb gravity blanket is our favorite pick because it has a perfect weight distribution and is made to last.

Get Gravity Blanket from $ 69

Air cleaner

Air purifiers have been shown to significantly improve indoor air quality and remove particles and contaminants such as viruses, pollen, mold, bacteria and VOCs. While air cleaning and filtration alone are not sufficient to protect against COVID-19, the EPA states that it helps reduce pollution in the air, including viruses, in buildings and small spaces. Of all the air purifiers reviewed, the Winix 5500-2 ranks highest for its ease of use and power of performance.

Get Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier on Amazon for $ 159.99

