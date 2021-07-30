Connect with us

Health

Essentials to help keep you safe as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads

Published

8 seconds ago

on

By

 


— Recommendations are your own choice of reviewed editors. You may be charged a fee if you purchase from the link.

Due to low vaccination rates and updated CDC guidelines, the more contagious delta mutant of COVID-19 presents a new set of challenges nationwide. For this reason, you may stock up on protective equipment such as masks and hand sanitizers to ensure your safety.

Whether you’re paying attention in public or keeping items “just in case” at home, here’s what you need to take care of yourself and others: ..

What to pack with you on the go:

It's not a bad idea to have a hand sanitizer to prevent bacteria.

Hand sanitizer

Travel-sized hand sanitizers have become a staple item at hand last year or so. It is important to maintain your supply so that you do not run out while you are doing errands or eating easily. You can also buy a large bottle of hand sanitizer and use it to refill a mini bottle when you run out.

Get 2 oz Puree Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel (12 packs) for $ 28.99 on Amazon

Face mask

The latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that vaccinated people in high-incidence areas use masks again. Don’t forget to pack one or two face masks before you leave home. Reviews have tested many face masks and found that Athleta’s non-medical face masks are the best overall choice for a comfortable yet protective design.

Get Daily Non-Medical Face Masks (3 Packs) from $ 3.99 at Athleta

Wipe the disinfectant

The risk of infection from contact with surfaces contaminated with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) has generally been found to be low, but carry a disinfectant wipe, especially when traveling. Painless. I want to wipe out my area by public transportation. In addition to other viruses like influenza, such as Clorox disinfectant wipes, there are many Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered disinfectant wipes that can be used to kill SARS-CoV-2.

Get the Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack (Pack of Three) on Amazon for $ 16.36

Essentials you have for your home

The number of cases of COVID-19 continues to increase, so keep essentials such as a thermometer handy.

thermometer

As the number of cases of COVID-19 increases again, a thermometer may be needed to monitor potential symptoms. Or you need to double-check that the thermometer you already own is working properly. This top-class adult thermometer for sale on Amazon is highly regarded for its readability, speed, and accuracy.

Get an Adult Bonncare Digital Thermometer for $ 7.49 on Amazon

humidifier

The CDC recommends the use of a humidifier to relieve sore throat and coughing symptoms. Needless to say, it’s the perfect nightstand accessory to carry around during the cold and flu season. We tested nearly 12 humidifiers in a reviewed lab and found that the Vicks V745A was a great option as it was extremely powerful and could operate all night.

Get a Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier for $ 34.33 on Amazon

Weighted blanket

If you feel the weight of anxiety around COVID-19, you are not alone. Thankfully, there are many ways to practice self-care at home to relieve stress. A weighted blanket helps to do that, applying gentle pressure to create a soothing effect that mimics the feeling of being hugged or hugged. The 15 lb gravity blanket is our favorite pick because it has a perfect weight distribution and is made to last.

Get Gravity Blanket from $ 69

Air cleaner

Air purifiers have been shown to significantly improve indoor air quality and remove particles and contaminants such as viruses, pollen, mold, bacteria and VOCs. While air cleaning and filtration alone are not sufficient to protect against COVID-19, the EPA states that it helps reduce pollution in the air, including viruses, in buildings and small spaces. Of all the air purifiers reviewed, the Winix 5500-2 ranks highest for its ease of use and power of performance.

Get Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier on Amazon for $ 159.99

Need help finding a product? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. You can unregister for free at any time.

Review product professionals can meet all your shopping needs. Follow the reviews on Facebook twitter Visit Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published, but are subject to change over time.

Source link Essentials to help keep you safe as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://texasnewstoday.com/essentials-to-help-keep-you-safe-as-the-covid-19-delta-variant-spreads/388564/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: