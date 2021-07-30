Dam is breaking vaccine approval





It is not necessary To be like this. It was easy to imagine a direct and quick path to a protected society this spring when people lined up to buy a new miraculously effective Covid-19 vaccine.The dosing curve seems to be limited only by supply, and the curve looks great-fully tuned normal By the end of summer (at least according to some definitions of the word), just in time for school and work to reopen. As long as the vaccination rates are synchronized. Of course not. If it was too fast, the curve would reach an inflection point, bend from an upward trend and flatten. In addition, in most parts of the country, people are ecstatic and wear masks to resume. Then add a more communicative Delta variant. As a result, unvaccinated epidemics can even threaten people who have been vaccinated twice, due to their size. Possibility of breakthrough infection.. All of this is a turning point. In the week when carrots meet sticks, dozens of influential tissues have decided that it is time for compulsory vaccination. This is a message from President Joe Biden this afternoon Announce vaccine rules It serves 4 million federal workers. “Now I’m seeing too many people dying or their loved ones dying,” he said. These workers face the option of proving completed vaccination, testing once or twice a week, or wearing a mask and facing travel restrictions. He states: “There are tools to prevent the next wave of Covid from closing our business, schools and society,” he added. , And his government encourages the state, and local governments provide residents with a $ 100 reward. Biden also instructed the Ministry of Defense to investigate when and how military members need to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Biden’s statement comes after a series of similar statements from leading technology companies, including: Google and Facebook, They told tens of thousands of employees across the country that employees returning to the office needed vaccination and earlier vaccination. Lots of work from college, state government And a medical center. These proceedings became more legally clear after a federal judge dismissed the proceedings by a group of employees at the Houston Methodist Hospital last month. They argued that the regulation was illegal because these vaccines were only approved by the FDA. Allowed for emergency use. It’s not just about employers. Take San Francisco as an example. Most bars and clubs in the city They said they would ask customers for proof starting this week. Is it ideal to get people to do the right thing for public health? Epidemiologist Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, who studies health inequalities at the University of California, San Francisco, says that’s not the case. Therefore, it first sends a message to try to overcome the suspicious person. Incentives for those who need to promote– Public health officials have been there for months and will continue to do so, she added. But at this crucial stage of the pandemic, the turning point in the mission is good news for her. “You have to use all the tools available,” she said. “At this point, this is clearly the right approach, and we expect action to be taken in more places.” A clear flock effect is already working.Pioneer of hospital, university and hospital leaders state government The first argument clarified that the benefits of protecting patients and residents from unvaccinated workers outweigh the concerns of individual employees and that these tasks are legal. .. After that, a major technology company joined. They believed that they were a completely drug addicted workforce. Good for the company; they are weathercocks of Covid culture and the office was closed in early March 2020.lots of people Long-term shift to working from home..

