Advent Health rises to black after approximately 1,000 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19

Orlando, Florida. – Officials at Central Florida’s largest hospital system said about 1,000 patients had been hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday and the crew are currently working in black.

A black status means that hospital staff will postpone non-emergency surgery in hospitals throughout the Central Florida division. Health officials said outpatient surgery sites are time-sensitive and carry out only urgent procedures.

Time-sensitive pediatric procedures can be performed with the approval of the Chief Medical Officer.

AdventHealth officials said this was the maximum amount of COVID-19 hospitalization seen by the Central Florida system in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central Florida division includes the following counties:

Orange county

Osceola County

Seminole County

Lake county

Pork county

Volcia County

Flagler County

Hospital officials will share the latest news on Friday at 1:00 pm.

“What’s amazing is the rate at which new cases are being seen right now. Unfortunately, the slopes are pretty steep right now and the end isn’t visible. This is still coming,” said the office of infection prevention and hospital epidemiologists. Director. Vincent Sue said.

Depending on whether the number of cases shows signs of slowdown, Sue said there are no signs of slowdown at this time and a “very large surge” continues. He said that of the number of inpatients, about 93-95% were unvaccinated.

“This is an important issue that must be addressed, as we must be aware that delta variants behave differently than other variants,” Sue said.

In response to the surge, Advent Health has updated its visitor policy to allow one visitor per non-COVID patient, and virus-positive patients to allow only one visitor by appointment.

Dr. Michael Cacciatore, Chief Medical Officer of Advent Health, said:

Both Cacciatore and Sue Unvaccinated pregnant women In ICU. Sue repeated the risk of being infected with COVID-19, repeating that the effects of the virus were far greater than the “small risk” of the vaccine’s side effects. Cacciatore said that when it comes to vaccines, the risk-to-benefit ratio is used in the same way as for pregnant women’s medications.

“Almost all the medicines we’ve taken haven’t been tested during pregnancy. Well, it makes sense because it’s ethical about testing pregnant women and medicines.” Said Cacciatore. “So we always use the risk-to-benefit ratio with the risks and benefits of dosing.”

Sue reiterated that, despite the current situation, there are an increasing number of cases where “we will get better.”

“I’m optimistic about seeing the gold pot at the end, but for now I have to keep moving and work hard,” he said.

Doctors encourage people to wear masks regardless of vaccination status and to wear masks indoors in accordance with the newly updated CDC guidelines. Cacciatore said students and teachers also need to wear masks for the new semester.

“Masking is a very rational approach to reducing infections in our school system,” said Cacciatore.

News 6 contacted Orlando Health about the number of hospitalizations, and a spokesperson said there were 454 COVID-19-positive patients in the hospital system as of Thursday. Orlando Health said the increase in hospitalization was “mainly due to the large number of unvaccinated individuals.”