The Ministry of Health is planning a text reminder for those who need a second dose of COVID vaccine | Coronavirus





The Pennsylvania Department of Health plans to send a text message to more than 250,000 residents who received the first dose of the COVID vaccine but not the second dose. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health (DOH), more than 2.6 million Pennsylvanians have been vaccinated first, but the second to be fully vaccinated. I haven’t received it yet. Allison Beam, Deputy Secretary of Health and Welfare, said the first text alert was directed to those who received the first vaccination before May 14, and that they could receive a second vaccination. He said he would make sure he understood. It is most effective to get the second vaccination 42 days after the first vaccination, but she said it is better to get the second vaccination later than not to get the second vaccination at all. “It’s never too late to get a second vaccination,” said Beam, who needs to give people a complete vaccination to increase protection from highly contagious delta variants of COVID. I added. Approximately 65% ​​of COVID cases in Pennsylvania are currently associated with delta variants of the virus, according to Beam. More because the state has not yet achieved the goal set by Governor Tom Wolf that 70% of the state’s adults will be fully vaccinated, even though 70% of the state’s adult population has been vaccinated. There is a move to ask many people for a second dose of the vaccine. I had at least one vaccination by May 26, more than two months ago. According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, July 29, 62.6% of Pennsylvanians over the age of 18 were fully vaccinated. Deputy Dr. Dennis Johnson said the number of people not vaccinated with COVID-19 contributed to the recovery of the virus. The Ministry of Health reported 1,088 new COVID cases on Thursday. This is the highest total for the day in two months. In addition, according to the Ministry of Health, there were 462 people hospitalized with COVID on Thursday. “The unfortunate part of that is that those cases may have been prevented,” Johnson said. Beam said 97 percent of people hospitalized with COVID were not vaccinated. A person who has been vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna is to be vaccinated twice in order to be considered fully vaccinated, she said. Individuals who receive the Pfizer vaccine on the first dose should be vaccinated on the Pfizer vaccine on the second dose. The same is true for those who have been vaccinated with Modana, she said. But people don’t have to get their second dose from the same vaccine provider who gave them their first dose, she said.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyitem.com/coronavirus/health-department-plans-text-reminders-for-people-who-need-second-dose-of-covid-vaccine/article_fb45ba11-3af0-54a1-9ed3-b0426d627f16.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos