According to experts, how to choose the best kids KN95 mask

Children may need to wear this fall when they return to direct learning Face mask Inside the school building.Because of concern Covid variant, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Recently Has been updated this is School guidance from kindergarten to high school We recommend that students, teachers, staff and visitors wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. However, according to the CDC, schools are not the only place for children to wear masks. According to the CDC, unvaccinated people over the age of 2 should wear a face mask in an indoor public space. People under the age of 12 are not yet vaccinated. Also, even if a child over the age of 12 is completely vaccinated, the CDC guidance Recommended now Indoor masking In the area of Substantial or high transmittance..

CDC does not specify either Mask type The best option for kids. However, he said that when individuals are present, they should consider wearing a mask that provides a higher level of protection with features such as improved fit and filtration. Thick contact With people who don’t live with them. KN95 mask According to, it provides the most non-medical grade protection Nina Shapiro, MD, Director of Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology at Mattel Children’s Hospital. And because many children are not vaccinated Positive case “It’s very important to continue to protect children,” she said, saying it’s growing nationwide.

As previously reported, the KN95 mask is a Chinese mask equivalent to the US N95 mask and is manufactured to provide 95% protection from particulate matter. After a surge in interest in adult-sized KN95 masks this year, Shapiro said some manufacturers are beginning to make size, color, and pattern options for children. But should they wear them?

According to, there is no reason for children to avoid KN95 masks Adam Ratner, MD, Head of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Division, Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital, NYU Langone Health. But he also doesn’t think they need to do so. Overall, the determinants of cracking down on the best type of mask for a child are appropriate, says Ratner, a professor of pediatrics and microbiology.

“If you’re a small child, you shouldn’t use an adult-sized mask that hangs on your face,” Ratner said. “If the mask does not fit, there is an increased risk that the child is not wearing the mask or is wearing it incorrectly.”

Expert told us it before Kids cross mask Although effective with more than one layer of fabric, some parents may still be considering purchasing a KN95 mask for their child. We talked to medical professionals about KN95 masks made for kids and how to buy them, as well as compiled options for brands such as VIDA, Wellbefore and Evolve together.

KN95 masks usually fit all in one size, unlike many fabric reusable masks, which are often designed with adjustable ear loops and may be available in multiple sizes. To do. Sharon Nuffman, MD, Head of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Department, Stoney Brook Children’s Hospital. For this reason, it is difficult to guarantee that a KN95 mask is suitable for young children, even if it is designed to be smaller than the adult KN95 mask.

In addition, Nachman pointed out that infants are mouth-breathing and the mask can get wet, especially when worn for extended periods of time. “Wet masks are not efficient masks,” Nachman recommends that parents send their children to school with multiple masks in Ziploc bags, for example at lunch, and wash them when they get home. rice field. However, when children wear disposable KN95 masks at school, they can pass multiple times a day, Nachman said.

Recommended for children aged 3 to 10, VIDA’s Kids KN95 Mask offers 5 layers of protection and an adjustable nose bridge. You can buy masks in a variety of colors, from denim and black to pistachios and brushes. You can buy at least 10 masks and choose from a set of 1 color, 2 colors, or 3 colors.The mask comes with a reply envelope to join VIDA Face mask recycling program, that too.

WellBefore Kids KN95 Masks are available in three sizes, Regular, Small and Extra Small, depending on the age of the child. They are individually wrapped and feature adjustable ear loops and 5 layers of protection. You can purchase at least 10 masks and the pack comes with 5 white masks and 5 blue masks.

WWDOLL’s Kids KN95 Mask is available in 25 packs, with 5 layers of protection and is built with adjustable ear loops. The mask features a flexible metal nose clip designed with an extra sponge pad. According to WWDOLL, it prevents gaps between the mask and the skin and prevents the glasses from fogging.

Available in packs of 10, these Kids KN95 masks are specifically designed to fit small faces over 3 years old. Available in black, pink and dark blue. The mask has 5 layers of protection and an adjustable nose bridge and is individually wrapped.

Designed for ages 12 and up, Evolve together’s KN95 mask is available in 5 packs with 6 layers of protection. They come individually wrapped in a biodegradable pouch and have a flat contour. The KN95 mask features an adjustable nose bridge and is available in four colors (all will be replenished immediately). Rio de Janeiro (black), Marrakech (gray), Copenhagen (Khaki) and Santorini (Navy).

These KN95 masks are not specifically designed for toddlers, but are suitable for older children such as junior high school and high school students. These masks come in 20 packs and are available in multiple patterns such as camouflage, leopard, floral and tie dye. It is also available in black, white and gray. The mask is built with 5 layers of protection and an adjustable nose bridge.

As previously reported, KN95 masks are manufactured according to Chinese standards and are not regulated by the US governing body. Therefore, it is difficult to distinguish between a genuine KN95 mask and a counterfeit KN95 mask, and it is not possible to simply distinguish between them. Look at them.

However, the list of Food and Drug Administration Approved KN95 model It serves as a way to help Americans procure legitimate masks made by certain Chinese manufacturers that appear to be effective in protection — importantly, breaths made according to US standards. The FDA has ceased maintaining the list of KN95 masks as the supply of vessels is no longer in short supply, but it applies specifically and officially to healthcare professionals. According to experts, the FDA’s list remains a good reference point for those who are not working in the medical setting, including the KN95 model that was allowed to be used before the FDA stopped updating the list.

When buying KN95 masks for children, Shapiro recommended cross-referencing the list of FDAs, just as they did for adults. In addition, like Ratner, she said she was conscious of the fit. “Children’s faces vary in size and shape. If the mask is too large and hits directly under the eyes, or if there are gaps in the cheeks or chin, it will not serve its purpose from a protective point of view. , The child is less likely to continue it, “she said.

To find the perfect KN95 mask for your child, it may be helpful to buy several different versions to try at home before going out to public. CDC to improve the fit of the mask suggest With Mask fitter or brace To prevent gaps around the edges.You can also add Code lock Connect to the ear loops of the KN95 mask to make it adjustable.

