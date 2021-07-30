DPH “Highly Recommended” People Follow CDC Guidance on Indoor Masking – NBC Connecticut





The Connecticut Public Health Service has followed the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to wear masks in public indoor spaces for anyone over the age of 2 in areas where COVID-19 infection is significant, regardless of vaccination status. It is “strongly recommended” to do. Earlier this week. This announcement will be made after the CDC recommends universal masking in indoor spaces in areas experiencing “substantial” or “high” infection levels of COVID-19. The counties of Hartford, New Haven and New London have reached that threshold. According to the CDC COVID data tracker. According to the latest DPH guidance, anyone living, working, or visiting a county in Hartford, New London, or New Haven should wear a mask indoors according to the CDC guidance, regardless of vaccination status. It is highly recommended to wear it. Residents with underlying illness or living with high-risk or unvaccinated individuals are also advised to consider wearing masks indoors, including non-vaccinated infants. increase. CDC guidance is not mandatory and leaves policy decisions at the state and local levels. Currently in Connecticut Executive order According to the DPH, people who have not been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 should wear face masks in public indoor spaces where social distance is not available. State officials continue to call on the public to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine. Connecticut has one of the highest immunization rates in the country, with approximately 2.3 million inhabitants receiving at least one vaccination. As of Thursday, the state reported 1,133 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated residents, and 27 deaths were reported in breakthrough cases. According to the DPH, this represents a breakthrough case rate of 0.06%, 3.2% of COVID-related deaths since February, and less than .01% of all deaths. “New science shows that the circulation of delta variants can infect vaccinated individuals and then spread the COVID infection to others. Vaccinated For those who do not, the risk of getting infected with COVID infection is much higher, vaccination is still the safest and most effective way to protect yourself and your community from COVID. What is a vaccine in Connecticut? It’s readily available in hundreds of places. Anyone who qualifies should consider vaccination if they haven’t been vaccinated yet, Deidre Giftord pointed out. The state’s positive rate was 2.35% on Thursday, down from 2.96% the day before. 14,401 new tests were reported and there were 339 new cases. 112 people were hospitalized for the virus, a net increase of 9 from the previous day. The state reports COVID-19-related deaths once a week on Thursday. To date, 8,293 people have been reported dead in Connecticut, an increase of seven from last week.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/coronavirus/dph-strongly-recommends-people-follow-cdc-guidance-on-indoor-masking/2544099/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos