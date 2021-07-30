According to the CDC, the delta spreads as easily as chickenpox – San Bernardino Sun





Paul Leblanc CNN According to an internal document from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obtained by The Washington Post, the proliferation of delta coronavirus variants across the United States causes more serious illnesses and appears to spread as easily as chickenpox. According to the post, this document (slide presentation) outlines unpublished data showing that fully vaccinated people may spread the delta variant at the same rate as unvaccinated people. I am. Federal health officials told the newspaper that the data, due out on Friday, played a major role in the CDC’s latest mask guidance. transmission. The news in this document is against the backdrop of an increasing number of cases of coronavirus nationwide. Last week, the United States recorded an average of more than 61,300 new daily cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. This has generally risen since the United States reached its 2021 low of 11,299 cases per day on June 22nd. As of Wednesday, cases have increased in all but one state over the past seven days compared to the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told CNN’s “New Day” Wednesday. However, in an outbreak study conducted in the past few weeks, people vaccinated with the highly contagious delta mutant “can actually pass it on to someone else,” Warensky said. Stated. The CDC document walks through new “communication challenges” as a result of breakthrough infections, along with the need to restructure the public health message to emphasize vaccination as the best defense against Delta variants. The post reported. Earlier Thursday, President Joe Biden announced some new steps his administration would take to vaccinate more Americans. “This is an American tragedy. People who don’t need to die are dying — and will die — if you’re there without vaccination, you don’t have to die,” Biden said at the White House. Said in. “Read the news. When an unvaccinated patient is lying in a dying bed at Covid-19, they are vaccinated at the hospital because they are asking,” Doc, can I get the vaccine? ” You will see the story of no patient. The doctor must say, “I’m sorry, it’s too late.” “

