Racine County Encourages Residents to Vaccine COVID





paper The Wisconsin Department of Health (DHS) reports an increasing trend in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, including an increase in the rate of COVID-19 delta mutation infections. On Thursday, July 29, the Racine City Health Department and the Central Racine County Health Department released a news release – urging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the most convenient location. “Vaccination is the best mechanism to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19,” said Margaret Gesner, director of Central Racine County Health Department. Free Download: Get the latest news alerts with the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android. This variant is highly infectious and spreads more rapidly than other strains of SARS-CoV-2 virus that cause COVID-19 disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Data TrackerIn Racine County, cases of COVID-19 have tripled in the past week and are now in the substantial category of community infection levels. Residents looking for the nearest vaccine provider CDC Vaccine Finder.. In addition to being vaccinated, the health department strongly recommends that residents of Racine County comply with updated CDC guidelines and wear masks in public indoor environments, regardless of vaccination status. increase. Other regional information about COVID-19 can be found online. Root coronavirus When Central Racine County Health Department website.

