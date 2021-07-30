Sudbury’s Health Unit is aiming for a “normal” school year this fall





Article content A health officer at Sudbury said her goal this fall was to have as many regular grades as possible.

Article content “It’s hard to believe that it’s August next week. For many, it means thinking about next year,” Dr. Penny Satcliffe said in a Thursday announcement. “It’s an understatement to say that the last two years have been a challenge. Everyone involved in our school system feels the burden of COVID-19.” Dr. Sadcliffe said the Sudbury region needs to increase vaccination rates as much as possible by the end of August to ensure a safe return. “Young people aged 12 to 17 don’t have enough time to get a full vaccination before school begins. It’s not too late if you haven’t taken your first dose yet,” she said. “There are many convenient options for receiving the vaccine, including reserved reservations, carry-on opportunities, mobile and pop-up clinics.” The area has recently reached a dose of 80%-one scope for people over the age of 12 but Dr. Satcliffe said it was time to finish his work. “We need to make sure that our community, including the school community, is optimally protected this fall,” she said. So far, Sudbury and the residents of the district have been given 262,777 COVID-19 vaccines, according to a weekly update of the health unit. 141,220 people received the first dose and 121,557 people received the complete vaccination. 69.2% of people over the age of 12 in the Sudbury region receive a second vaccination, compared to 67.4% of Ontario’s eligible population.

Article content If you are 12 to 17 years old, you are eligible to attend a vaccine clinic if your first dose is more than 21 days before. Adults over the age of 18 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine 21 days before the first dose and the Moderna vaccine 28 days before. From July 22nd to July 28th, 7 COVID cases were reported in the area. Public health has identified 18 people as having close contact with high-risk cases of COVID-19. “This represents an average of 2.6 high-risk close contacts per local case reported in the last 7 days, compared to 2.8 high-risk close contacts reported last week,” the update said. I did. “Public health will follow up directly and regularly with each high-risk close contact to monitor symptoms and ensure self-isolation (usually if fully vaccinated). 14 days are not required), we will recommend inspections according to state guidance. “ Of the 7 cases reported, 3 had mutation profiles commonly associated with delta mutants. Visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19/data for regular updates on COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks and potential exposures in the area. For more information or if you have any questions, please visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call 705-522-9200. The Local Journalism Initiative was made possible by federal funding. [email protected] Twitter: @SudburyStar

