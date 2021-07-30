CDC documents warn that delta mutants appear to spread as easily as chickenpox and cause more severe infections.





This document (slide presentation) outlines unpublished data showing that fully vaccinated people may spread the delta variant at the same rate as unvaccinated people.

“I think people need to understand that we’re not crying wolves here. This is serious,” she told CNN.

“It’s one of the most infectious viruses we know. Measles, chickenpox, this-they’re all there.”

The CDC will release data supporting Warrensky’s data on Friday. Controversial decision Change guidance for fully vaccinated people. She said on Tuesday that even people who were completely vaccinated with the CDC were advised to wear masks indoors where the virus transmission persisted or was high. And she said everyone in the school (students, staff, visitors) should always wear a mask. “The steps needed to manage this are extreme. The steps needed are extreme,” Warrensky told CNN. She said the data in the report did not surprise her. “The cool thing was putting all the data together in one place,” she said. According to the CDC presentation, Delta variants are about as contagious as chickenpox, with an average of 8 or 9 infected people. The original pedigree was about as contagious as a common cold, with each infected person on average transmitting the virus to about two others. Its infectivity is known as R0. “It’s not that many when you think of illnesses with an R0 of 8 or 9,” Warrensky told CNN. And if vaccinated people get infected anyway, they carry as much virus in their bodies as unvaccinated people. This means that as much as an unvaccinated person is infected, it is as likely to infect others. “The bottom line is that, in contrast to other variants, vaccinated people released the virus at the same levels as infected, unvaccinated people, even if they did not get sick. It was, “a person who saw the Emory Vaccine Center and the document told CNN. However, the document shows that vaccinated people are safer. “Vaccines prevent more than 90% of serious illnesses, but they can be less effective in preventing infections and infections,” he said. “Therefore, despite vaccination, more breakthroughs and more communities have spread.” Vaccines are said to reduce the risk of serious illness and death by a factor of 10 and the risk of infection by a factor of 3. The presentation also cites three reports showing that the delta variant (originally known as B.1.617.2) can cause more serious illness. The CDC should “acknowledge that the war has changed,” as the document advises. Vaccine obligations and universal mask requirements are recommended. The virus once opposed a surge throughout the United States, especially in areas where vaccination is low. Last week, the United States recorded an average of more than 61,300 new daily cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. “The number of cases we have now is higher than any of the cases we had on a particular day last summer,” Warrensky told CNN. As of Wednesday, cases have increased in all but one state over the past seven days compared to the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins. “One of the things I say is that in the last two days we’ve been moved to see more people take action in response to the fact that it’s bad. “Warrensky said. The CDC document describes the need to restructure the public health message to emphasize vaccination as the best defense against delta variants, as well as new “communication challenges” as a result of breakthrough infections. .. Authorities said they should “improve public understanding of breakthrough infectious diseases” and “improve communication of individual risks among vaccinated people.” President Joe Biden early Thursday Announced some new steps His administration attempts to vaccinate more Americans, including proving that all federal officials have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or requiring them to face strict protocols. Will try to. “This is an American tragedy. People are dying-and will die-you don’t have to die. If you’re not vaccinated, you don’t have to die,” Biden said in a statement at the White House. rice field. .. “Read the news. When an unvaccinated patient in the hospital is lying in a dying bed on Covid-19, they ask,” Doc, can I get the vaccine? ” prize. The doctor must say, “I’m sorry, it’s too late.” “” This story has been updated with additional reports.

John Bonifield of CNN contributed to this report.

