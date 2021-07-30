New London County authorities will consider mask obligations as COVID risk increases

Some companies in New London County have changed their face coverage policies as new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks indoors to everyone in the community’s high-incidence and substantial areas. I am considering it.

New London County this week Substantial COVID infection, The agency falls into one of two categories that recommends vaccinated people to wear masks indoors.

According to CDC data, there have been 169 cases in the county over the past week. This is an increase of over 106%. There have also been eight more hospitalizations (up 14%) in the last seven days.

On Thursday, the state’s Ministry of Public Health recommended that everyone in New London, New Haven, and Hartford counties wear masks indoors, but no obligation has been issued. According to the CDC, these counties are classified as fairly widespread, with more than 50 people per 100,000 in seven days.

At Niantic’s Mainbrace Package Store, customers weren’t wearing masks on Thursday, but some employees were covering their faces.

Carol Gil, a liquor co-owner, said he always wears a mask in public because of respiratory problems. She said she strictly followed the CDC’s guidance and was aware of the increasing number of infections in New London County.

Gil said he was considering requiring people to wear masks when entering Mainbrace, but she wants to talk to her son, who co-owns the business, first.

“I talk to my son about it and see what he says,” she said. “We (employees) wear masks — most of us.”

Gil said he is beginning to see more people wearing masks in Niantic and the surrounding towns.

“For some time, no one was wearing a mask after the vaccine came out,” she said. “A wand that won’t fall. If you keep going, you’ll have to wear the mask again.”

Gil said she didn’t understand when some of her customers said they refused to wear the mask again.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said. “It’s easy. It doesn’t hurt anything.”

At Hair Trendz, an Old Lyme salon, owner Christi Laquitara said she heard increased transmission status in New London County. However, she has no plans to change anything for her business, unless the state is obliged to do so.

“I basically think Connecticut worked pretty well with COVID,” she said. “Anyway, I think we should be pretty good in this area, and I think people had to do it for a while, so I hope we don’t have to mask again. increase.”

Local government responds

When the CDC raised the level of infection in New London County significantly, the county’s local health department, the Ledgelight Health District, updated its own guidance.

The organization recommends that everyone be vaccinated not only to reduce the spread of the virus, but also to prevent hospitalization, serious illness and death.

“In the Delta variant, this is more urgent than ever,” read a new guidance shared by health director Stephen Mansfield. “The greatest spread and serious consequences of cases occur in areas with low vaccination rates.”

Nearly 70% of all Connecticut residents have started vaccination and just over 63% have been fully vaccinated, according to CDC data on Thursday. In New London County, data show that about 69% are vaccinated at least once and about 64% are fully vaccinated.

Old Lyme First Selectman Timothy Griswold said Thursday that he had not been contacted by LLHD authorities recommending changes to the local protocol while the health district was urging vaccinations throughout New London County. According to Grizzwold, the city’s buildings are open and masks are recommended, but not needed indoors.

“I’m unaware that there is a lively problem with Old Lyme,” Griswold said. “I am unaware that I am advised to do anything other than the usual precautions.”

In New London, Mayor Michael Passello said Thursday that the city would begin requiring everyone to wear masks in city buildings.

New London officials have revived Maskmandate in a city building after meeting with the health district Thursday afternoon, Passero said.

Mr Passello said his “top priority” was the safety of civil servants, and previous guidance to allow vaccinated people to remove their masks has become obsolete due to recent widespread use.

“Who knows who is vaccinated and who is not vaccinated?” Passello said. “Just put a sign on a public building that says” Everyone should wear a mask “and it will be much more comfortable. “

Will the new guidelines affect schools?

The CDC has also issued guidance recommending that all public schools wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

“Given the fact that vaccinated and unvaccinated people are very mixed in schools and children under the age of 12 do not have access to vaccines, schools should do universal masking. We recommend, ”says LLHD in its own guidance.

When the CDC’s new mask guidance was announced Tuesday, East Lime Public School director Jeffrey Newton said his district plans were not yet complete.

“There are no final plans yet for wearing masks in our school building. Newton emailed further guidance and follow-up from the State Department of Education, DPH, LLHD, and district medical advisors. I will wait for you. “

In New London, the school reopening plan hasn’t changed either — not yet.

Kate McCoy, Executive Director of District Operations at New London Public Schools, said: I said by email on Thursday.