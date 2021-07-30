Study: Type 2 diabetes in teens increases the risk of complications in the 20s

A new study suggests that children diagnosed with type 2 diabetes are more likely to develop complications before the age of 30.

Researchers found that out of 500 children and teens with type 2 diabetes, 60% developed at least one complication over the next 15 years, including nerve damage, eye disease, and kidney disease. ..

Type 2 diabetes is often associated with older people and obesity, but was once found almost exclusively in adults. However, as childhood obesity has increased in recent decades, more children have been diagnosed with this condition.

Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body is unable to properly use insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. As a result, these sugar contents can spike, which can damage blood vessels and various organs over time.

New findings-released Thursday New England Journal of Medicine -Indicates how quickly complications can occur.

By the end of the survey period, participants were on average 26 years old. However, 55% had kidney disease, one-third had nerve damage, and half had eye disease associated with vascular damage.

“This confirms to some extent what we suspect, but I didn’t know,” said Dr. Philippe Zeitler, one of the researchers in the study.

Zeitler, a pediatric endocrinologist at the Colorado Children’s Hospital in Aurora, said:

Even in children, “this disease is potentially very aggressive and needs to be taken seriously,” he said.

However, there is no easy solution. Oral medications such as metformin and insulin can be used to control elevated blood sugar levels.

However, even in young people, diabetes is generally closely associated with high blood pressure and unhealthy levels of LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, and is itself a risk factor for complications found in this study.

Initially, when study participants were 14 years old, on average about 20% had unhealthy blood pressure or cholesterol levels. By the late twenties, 67% had high blood pressure and over half had high cholesterol.

A healthy diet, regular exercise, and weight loss if needed are central to managing all these issues. But according to Zeitler, this is easier than being told by families who can’t afford healthy food or where their children don’t have a safe place to exercise.

“This is really a social problem,” he said. “This reflects the collapse of our social safety net.”

According to his team’s findings, black and Hispanic children were 80% and 57% more likely to develop complications than white children, respectively.

Dr. Molly Regelmann is a pediatric endocrinologist at a children’s hospital in Montefiore, New York City.

She said that children with type 2 diabetes work best when the family can change the diet and exercise habits of the whole family. And that can be a challenge.

“The incidence of obesity and type 2 diabetes tends to be higher in the’food desert’where access to fresh and healthy food is restricted at grocery stores and farm shops,” said the study. Regelmann, who did not, says.

There may not be a safe place to exercise in those same areas. And she added that the pandemic probably exacerbated the problem.

“School closures during the COVID-19 pandemic have reduced opportunities for organized sports and PE classes,” said Regelmann. “The pandemic also caused gym closures, and in areas where public transport was needed to reach open spaces, families had to weigh the risks and benefits of exercise that could expose them to infection. . “

When it comes to dosing, Zeitler said he often hesitates to use it to control blood pressure and cholesterol in children.

But at his center, he said, they were “more aggressive” in prescribing those drugs to children with type 2 diabetes.

Regelmann agreed that children with diabetes have a lower “threshold” to start dosing than children without diabetes.

Also, compared to adults, there are fewer options for controlling blood sugar levels in children. At the time of the study, Zeitler said that metformin and insulin were the only approved treatments for patients under the age of 18.

According to Regelmann, some new drugs approved for adults have been shown to not only lower blood sugar levels, but also reduce the risk of complications.

“This study emphasizes the need to test these drugs in young patients,” she said.

