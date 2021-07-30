Health
Study: Type 2 diabetes in teens increases the risk of complications in the 20s
A new study suggests that children diagnosed with type 2 diabetes are more likely to develop complications before the age of 30.
Researchers found that out of 500 children and teens with type 2 diabetes, 60% developed at least one complication over the next 15 years, including nerve damage, eye disease, and kidney disease. ..
Type 2 diabetes is often associated with older people and obesity, but was once found almost exclusively in adults. However, as childhood obesity has increased in recent decades, more children have been diagnosed with this condition.
Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body is unable to properly use insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. As a result, these sugar contents can spike, which can damage blood vessels and various organs over time.
New findings-released Thursday New England Journal of Medicine -Indicates how quickly complications can occur.
By the end of the survey period, participants were on average 26 years old. However, 55% had kidney disease, one-third had nerve damage, and half had eye disease associated with vascular damage.
“This confirms to some extent what we suspect, but I didn’t know,” said Dr. Philippe Zeitler, one of the researchers in the study.
Zeitler, a pediatric endocrinologist at the Colorado Children’s Hospital in Aurora, said:
Even in children, “this disease is potentially very aggressive and needs to be taken seriously,” he said.
However, there is no easy solution. Oral medications such as metformin and insulin can be used to control elevated blood sugar levels.
However, even in young people, diabetes is generally closely associated with high blood pressure and unhealthy levels of LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, and is itself a risk factor for complications found in this study.
Initially, when study participants were 14 years old, on average about 20% had unhealthy blood pressure or cholesterol levels. By the late twenties, 67% had high blood pressure and over half had high cholesterol.
A healthy diet, regular exercise, and weight loss if needed are central to managing all these issues. But according to Zeitler, this is easier than being told by families who can’t afford healthy food or where their children don’t have a safe place to exercise.
“This is really a social problem,” he said. “This reflects the collapse of our social safety net.”
According to his team’s findings, black and Hispanic children were 80% and 57% more likely to develop complications than white children, respectively.
Dr. Molly Regelmann is a pediatric endocrinologist at a children’s hospital in Montefiore, New York City.
She said that children with type 2 diabetes work best when the family can change the diet and exercise habits of the whole family. And that can be a challenge.
“The incidence of obesity and type 2 diabetes tends to be higher in the’food desert’where access to fresh and healthy food is restricted at grocery stores and farm shops,” said the study. Regelmann, who did not, says.
There may not be a safe place to exercise in those same areas. And she added that the pandemic probably exacerbated the problem.
“School closures during the COVID-19 pandemic have reduced opportunities for organized sports and PE classes,” said Regelmann. “The pandemic also caused gym closures, and in areas where public transport was needed to reach open spaces, families had to weigh the risks and benefits of exercise that could expose them to infection. . “
When it comes to dosing, Zeitler said he often hesitates to use it to control blood pressure and cholesterol in children.
But at his center, he said, they were “more aggressive” in prescribing those drugs to children with type 2 diabetes.
Regelmann agreed that children with diabetes have a lower “threshold” to start dosing than children without diabetes.
Also, compared to adults, there are fewer options for controlling blood sugar levels in children. At the time of the study, Zeitler said that metformin and insulin were the only approved treatments for patients under the age of 18.
According to Regelmann, some new drugs approved for adults have been shown to not only lower blood sugar levels, but also reduce the risk of complications.
“This study emphasizes the need to test these drugs in young patients,” she said.
For more information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Prevention of type 2 diabetes in children..
Copyright © 2021 Health Day. all rights reserved.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2021/07/30/teens-diabetes-early-complications-later-study/7831627591081/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]