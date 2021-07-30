That day-even if fully vaccinated here, you still need to wear a mask indoors, health officials say

With the spread of COVID-19, the New London County Health District will wear masks indoors to city officials and the general public on Thursday, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will wear masks indoors to all county residents, including those who are fully vaccinated with COVID-19. I have notified you that I have recommended that.

A warning was issued the day after the CDC listed New London County among the US counties identified as “substantial” areas of coronavirus disease.

New Haven County joined List’s New London County and Hartford County on Thursday.

Late in the afternoon, the Connecticut Public Health Service repeated the CDC’s recommendations, calling on all residents of designated counties over the age of two to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. The department strongly recommended that people living, working, or visiting in the towns of the three counties follow the guidance.

“In addition, residents throughout the state with underlying medical conditions at high risk of COVID complications, or residents living with high-risk or unvaccinated individuals, are also masked in indoor public spaces. You should consider wearing a mask, “said Deidre Giftord, deputy health commissioner, in a statement. “This includes vaccinated families living with infants who are not yet eligible for vaccination.”

Governor Ned Lamont’s executive order is still in effect, requiring people who are not fully vaccinated and unable to keep a sufficient distance from others to wear masks indoors. He has not yet extended his mission to fully vaccinated ones.

In an email to town and school officials and heads of businesses and organizations in their respective jurisdictions, Stephen Mansfield, Health Director of the Ledge Light Health District, and Patrick McCormack, Health Director of the Ankasu Health District, said COVID. He wrote about the increase as follows. 19 infections in New London County are a source of concern.

Ledgelight includes nine municipalities in the southern part of the county, and Uncas includes 11 municipalities around Norridge.

“In infected areas, the CDC masks all people (including fully vaccinated individuals) in a public indoor environment to prevent the spread of Delta variants and protect others. We recommend wearing it, “writes Mansfield. “This is important because new data show that fully vaccinated people infected with the delta mutant are infectious and can spread the virus to others.”

Ledgelight’s Weekly COVID-19 Report, released Thursday, counted 44 new COVID-19 cases in the district last week and 9 to 102 new COVID-19 cases in the previous week in the week ending last Saturday. I showed that. During the two weeks from July 11th to 24th, the average daily case rate by town ranged from less than 5 with Lyme disease and Northstoninton’s disease to a high of 11.2 in the Redyard. New London and Groton had the newest cases in the 35 and 31 periods, respectively.

In a Facebook post, Redyard Mayor Fred Allin III announced on Monday that all employees and the general public would be required to wear masks on-site. The town library was supposed to put the mandate into effect on Friday. The town of Groton also announced as of Monday that all employees and visitors entering the town’s facilities must wear masks.

“If you haven’t done so already, do a survey and consider vaccination,” the notice said. “We all need to play our part in keeping families and communities healthy and not returning to stricter measures.”

On Thursday, the latest data from the Governor’s Office showed that out of 14,401 results, 339 new disease cases were detected in the state from the previous day — a daily positive rate of 2.35%. Hospitalizations increased by 9 to 112, with 7 more deaths associated with the disease since last Thursday and 8,293 casualties since March 2020.

At a virtual press conference, Yale New Haven Health CEO Marna Borgstrom said five hospitals in the system were treating 53 COVID-19 patients, 11 who were being treated two weeks ago. Reported that it was almost five times that of. Ten of the current patients were in the intensive care unit and five were on mechanical ventilation. Two weeks ago, two patients were on intensive care and none were on mechanical ventilation.

Of the current patients, 10 are at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London and 3 are at Westerly Hospital. Neither hospital had a COVID-19 patient two weeks ago.

Backus Hospital in Norwich, a member of Hartford HealthCare, had three COVID-19 patients on Thursday.

Dr. Thomas Balsezac, Chief Clinical Officer of Yale New Haven Health, attributed the increase in cases to the Delta variant, the “dominant strain of Connecticut.” He said the system “sequenced” 53 cases from July 6th to 13th and found that 72% of them were due to delta variants. He said the prevalence of this strain is a concern because it has a much higher “viral load” than previous strains and can infect more people.

Vaccinated people are increasingly suffering from the disease, according to Barcesac. Between December and July 14, the system discovered 28 “breakthrough” incidents involving vaccinated people. Three of them died. In the last two weeks alone, the system has 13 breakthrough cases, none of which are fatal.

“Does this mean it doesn’t work?” Balcezak said of the vaccine. “Number …. It’s still the best way to get out of the pandemic. The higher the proportion of people vaccinated, the less (illness) spread.”

He said he believes the number of cases will continue to increase for some time, given that people infected with the delta mutant usually infect the other six. Previously, people infected with COVID-19 were thought to infect the other two on average.

