Scientists warn that 99% of pregnant women in Covid’s hospital are not vaccinated
99% or more Pregnant woman Hospitalization with Covid is not vaccinated, but the severity of their illness Delta variantSaid the scientist.
Researchers at Oxford University said they were “concerned” about their findings, adding that one in ten people who showed symptoms during pregnancy and were hospitalized often needed intensive care.
The study used data from the UK Obstetrics Surveillance System (UKOSS) on people hospitalized with the virus from the start of the pandemic to July 11, this year.
Marian Knight, a professor of maternal and child health at the university and a principal investigator in the study, said:
However, she said she was “extremely concerned” that hospitalizations between groups increased “5-fold” during the pandemic process and that pregnant women appeared to be more seriously affected by the delta mutant. Added.
The study is in the midst of a move to encourage pregnant women to get jabs. A “surprising” number of pregnant Covid patients need hospital treatment, said Dr. Richard Klee, a front-line intensive care consultant.
Last week, about 200 pregnant women in the UK were hospitalized with Covid.
“I can understand why pregnant women are confused and hesitate to get the coronavirus vaccine,” said Professor Knight, explaining that the vaccine trials for pregnant women began last month.[toreceivecoronavirusvaccines”saidProfessorKnightwhoexplainedthatvaccinetrialsinvolvingpregnantwomenonlystartedlastmonth[コロナウイルスワクチンの接種をためらう理由を理解できます」とナイト教授は述べ、妊娠中の女性を対象としたワクチン試験は先月から始まったと説明しました。[toreceivecoronavirusvaccines”saidProfessorKnightwhoexplainedthatvaccinetrialsinvolvingpregnantwomenonlystartedlastmonth
But she says: “We know that more than 200,000 women were vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine during pregnancy and have not seen any safety signals.
“There is no further emphasis on how important it is for pregnant women to be vaccinated to protect both themselves and their babies.”
Some women continue to hesitate. Sarah Gregory, 34, who was 24 weeks pregnant and tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago, was “not surprised” by 99% of the numbers, but was the first jab after giving birth after having had a previous miscarriage. He said he would wait until he received. ..
“I’m a little nervous about doing things that could affect this pregnancy,” said Gregory, who wasn’t hospitalized after experiencing mild symptoms of the virus. NS.
She warned that midwives “warned an increased risk of blood clots and preterm birth” among pregnant women infected with the virus, but “for now, I don’t want to risk this pregnancy” due to potential side effects. He added that he felt. From the vaccine.
Professor Knight said the change in guidance on vaccines during pregnancy caused confusion between pregnant women and some staff at the vaccination center.
In April, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) found all pregnant women vaccinated without raising safety concerns, based on US data showing that they were vaccinated. I advised pregnant women to be vaccinated.
Previously, he advised pregnant women with high-risk or high-risk medical conditions to consider vaccines.
A study from Oxford University found that 3,371 pregnant women were hospitalized with Covid symptoms, exacerbating the severity of their illness.
During the first wave of coronavirus, about 24% of women experienced moderate or severe illness, with 36% of alpha and 45% of delta mutants.
Scientists examined vaccination data collected after February 1, 2021, and of the 742 women hospitalized after that date, only four received a single dose of the vaccine, both doses. I found that no woman received the vaccine.
The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Royal College of Midwives recommend that pregnant or near-pregnant women be vaccinated as soon as possible.
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/health/covid-pregnant-women-hospital-vaccine-delta-variant-cases-scientists-warning-1126889
