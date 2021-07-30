Indiana behind neighboring states with vaccination





Indiana’s COVID-19 infection rate was the highest since May, with a seven-day positive rate in Indiana last week (July 14 to July 20) of 6.3%. Public health experts are most concerned about the relatively low immunization rates in Indiana. Hoosier has lower immunization rates than the surrounding states (Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky). Dr. Chandijon, director of the Ryan White Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Global Health Center at Indiana University School of Medicine, said: “My biggest concern is the lack of proper vaccination and the slowing of people who get vaccinated.” IndyStar investigated how Indiana’s infection rates, immunization rates, and COVID-19 policies are compared to those of neighboring states. “unstable”:This is the current state of COVID in Indiana, where Delta variants are thriving. According to the state vaccination dashboard, only 43% of Hoogers are fully vaccinated, and 57% are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 infections and other people. Of the population over 12 years old, 50.4% are vaccinated. The 7-day positive rate in Indiana indicates how widespread the virus is in the community, at 6.3%. This is higher than Illinois, Ohio and Michigan, and second only to Kentucky. Method is as follows Status of COVID-19 in Indiana Compare with neighboring states. Indiana population: 6.7 million The 7-day positive rate on July 29 was 6.7%. Indiana reported a total of 769,875 cases and 13,570 deaths as of Thursday morning. Overall, 43% of the population is fully vaccinated. Of all ICU beds in the state, 28.2% are available and 78.2% of the state ventilators are available. Illinois population: 1,280,000 The 7-day positive rate on July 29 was 4%. Illinois reported a total of 1,415,572 cases and 23,420 deaths as of Thursday morning. Overall, 50.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 72% of the population over the age of 12 is vaccinated at least once. Of all ICU beds in the state, 24% are available. read more:Indiana St. Vincent Hospital requires employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus Ohio population: 11.8 million The 7-day positive rate on July 26 was 4.3%, which is the latest data available. Ohio reported a total of 1,125,420 cases and 20,490 deaths as of Thursday morning. Overall, 45.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and 49% are vaccinated at least once. Of all ICU beds in the state, 30% are available and 72% of the state ventilators are available. Kentucky population: 4.4 million The 7-day positive rate on July 29 was 8.29%. Kentucky reported a total of 479,431 cases and 7,325 deaths as of Thursday morning. Overall, 51% of the population is fully vaccinated. Michigan population: 9.9 million The 7-day positive rate on July 26 was 5.11%, which is the latest data available. Michigan reported a total of 1,008,429 cases and 21,165 deaths as of Thursday morning. Overall, 58% of the population is fully vaccinated and 63.2% of the population over the age of 16 receive at least one dose. Of all ICU beds in the state, 24.5% are available and 8% of the state’s ventilation system is available. Maskman Date:Despite the surge in incidents and CDC recommendations, Mask’s obligations do not come to Indiana schools What do I need to do now to slow the spread of the virus? Indiana has no COVID-19 restrictions, but Marion County announced on Wednesday that it would encourage all individuals to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Political experts say that Governor Holcomb is unlikely to announce a Maskman date Despite the new federal guidance that everyone wears masks indoors in high-risk infected areas. This includes 70 of 92 Indiana counties, including Marion and Donut counties. Start thinking across borders According to experts, the best way to delay the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated as soon as possible for everyone in the world, not just Indiana, but the United States. Marion County is the center of the region, and Indiana welcomes visitors from neighboring states daily. “We need to start thinking across boundaries,” said Anna Bent, an assistant professor of public health at Indiana University, who studies epidemics. “That’s exactly the beginning of COVID-19. It started in another country. There have been many movements between countries, and it has spread because the virus does not understand the borders. “If Indiana is fully vaccinated, but there is enough commuting between states, imagine that the virus is so vaccinated that it will not invade Indiana.” The CDC estimates that 82.2% of all cases in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin are delta-type. According to the CDC, the rate of infection with the Southern Delta variant is slightly lower, at 77.2% of cases in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Contact KoLynCheang at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @kolyn_cheang.

