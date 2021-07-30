Health
Defective scientific treatises that contribute to false alarms in COVID-19
Scientific research with inadequate methodologies and inaccurate discoveries has discouraged vaccination and exacerbated the risk of life-threatening COVID-19 false alarms.
The strong public interest in the pandemic and divisive debate in the United States over how to deal with it promotes the dissemination of defective research papers online, including those by vaccine opponents. And even if the study is withdrawn, it’s too late.
“one time paper Emerson Brooking, a resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensics Institute, focused on identifying and disinformation disinformation, said:
The flawed treatise “has sparked COVID-19 skeptics and conspiracy theorists. They are often the subject of viral online activities. Their findings are further enhanced by sneaky and misleading articles from the Agence website. It will be filtered, “Brooking told AFP.
Inaccurate information about vaccines is especially dangerous when taking injections late in the United States. Health authorities Almost all recent COVID-19 deaths occur among non-immunized people.
“Take off your socks”
Medicine journal Vaccine published a peer-reviewed treatise in late June entitled “Safety of COVID-19 Vaccine-Policies Need to Reconsider”. It was concluded that the firing of COVID-19 killed two out of every three preserved. This discovery quickly spread. Social media..
Tweets from scientists and COVID-19 vaccination Critic Robert Malone, who summarized the treatise, collected thousands of retweets. A video of conservative expert Liz Wheeler discussing the study (she said “it will shock socks”) has been watched more than 250,000 times on Facebook.
However, the vaccine subsequently withdrew the treatise, stating that it contained “some errors that fundamentally affect the interpretation of the findings.”
At least four members of the Vaccine Commission have resigned as a result of their research presentations, including Katie Ewer, an associate professor and senior immunologist at the Jenner Institute at Oxford University.
“It should have been recognized that this treatise would have a significant impact,” said Ewer, who was not involved in the publication. “It’s very worrisome that no one in the journal has covered it … especially for journals that specialize in vaccines.”
Malone’s tweet about this treatise is no longer available, but Wheeler’s video was still on Facebook a few weeks later.
Gateway Pundit, a website that frequently publishes inaccurate claims, found that wearing a mask recommended by US health officials to slow the spread of COVID-19 was “ineffective” and harmful in a Stanford University study. I reported that it turned out to be.
“Do a better job”
The study “Face Masks in the COVID-19 Era: Health Hypothesis” was subsequently withdrawn by the journal. Medical hypothesisSelectively cited published papers and stated that they contained “unconfirmed” data.
The Gateway Pundit article, which has been shared tens of thousands of times as a link or screenshot on social media, was updated with the author of the study being unrelated to Stanford, but did not mention the withdrawal.
Some of the largest scientific journals, including Lancet And that New England Journal of Medicine, Withdrew a treatise related to the coronavirus crisis, and even a limited number of false studies can cause widespread damage online.
Because scientific treatises are gaining public attention in an “unprecedented way,” experts explain their work to the general public, who may lack the skills to evaluate, “do a better job.” “Do”, Harvard Medical School.
“Not all studies created and widely shared during a pandemic are scientifically robust,” Majumda said.
“This is particularly troublesome, because poorly performed studies have proven to be able to influence individual-level decision-making during pandemics, including those related to vaccination. ”
© 2021 AFP
Quote: A flawed scientific paper (July 30, 2021) that promotes false alarms for COVID-19 is https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-07-flawed-scientific-papers-fueling-covid-.html Obtained from July 30, 2021
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
Sources
2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-07-flawed-scientific-papers-fueling-covid-.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]