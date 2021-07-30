Hair Loss New COVID-19 Complications; 1 Month Post-Infection Condition Set: Health Experts | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles





Representative image (IANS) On Thursday here doctors had a large influx of patients with hair loss after COVID-19. Health experts explained that telogen effluvium, the onset of sudden hair loss, is primarily due to stress, malnutrition, and an inflammatory response from infections. Normally, a person can lose up to 100 hairs per day, but due to telogen effluvium, he can lose up to 300-400 hairs per day. “The number of patients complaining of hair loss-related problems has doubled. Inflammation after COVID-19 is the main cause here. Caused by low nutritional intake, sudden changes in body weight, and hormonal disorders. Shahin Nooreyezdan, Senior Consultant for Cosmetic Surgery at Indraplasta Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, said: However, the condition that develops 1 to 1.5 months after COVID-19 is temporary and improves with treatment in 2 to 3 months. “The reason is the interruption of hair follicle growth due to an acute infection like COVID, pushing the hair into telogen or telogen (telogen), and dead hair automatically sheds after a few weeks. “Senior consultant Sachin Dhawan said. , Fortis Memorial Institute Dermatology. “In mild cases, recovery is automatic. In severe cases, a good hair supplement containing biotin and amino acids, iron and other minerals is given along with peptides containing serum,” Dawan added. .. During recovery after COVID-19, people must consume a nutritious diet with natural sources of vitamins and iron. Iron deficiency can further accelerate hair loss, and eating a protein-rich, balanced diet can itself be a solution to reducing temporarily witnessed hair loss. In addition to a healthy diet and dietary supplements, doctors recommended avoiding heat and chemicals for hair styling and refraining from sedentary lifestyles. “If you still encounter excessive hair loss, people should consult their doctor after waiting 5-6 weeks after eating a nutritious diet. In addition, administer to avoid excessive hair loss. Some common hair care solutions you can do are: Use a mild, paraben- and sulfate-free shampoo, carefully check for itching and flakes on the scalp, and refrain from oiling and massaging the scalp. Use wide combs and seek medical intervention immediately if bald areas develop and become large, says Kuldeep Singh, senior consultant in beauty and plastic surgery at Indola Prasta Apollo Hospital in New Delhi. **** The above article was published by a news agency with minimal headline and text changes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://weather.com/en-IN/india/coronavirus/news/2021-07-30-hair-loss-is-new-post-covid-19-complication-health-experts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos