Mom lives in her daughter’s ICU room as a teenage fight COVID: “I’m not going anywhere”

Paulina Velázquez

gofundme Paulina Velázquez

A Florida mother was at her daughter’s hospital bedside for more than 10 days after a positive teen test. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..

Agnes Velázquez was sleeping on the sofa in the ICU room at the Broward Health Medical Center of her 15-year-old daughter Paulina. Told to CNN With video chat.

“I came with my daughter, and I don’t go anywhere,” Velázquez said.

When Paulina first got sick, the teen told her mother that she couldn’t breathe, Velázquez told CNN. Velázquez explained that she was in a hurry with her daughter’s help and wasn’t thinking about wearing a mask first, and 19 days later she tested positive for COVID.

Paulina had not yet been vaccinated, but Velázquez was vaccinated and she said she had vaccinated her minor symptoms.

“I probably got it from her,” Velázquez told CNN.

Related: The CDC recommends masks indoors for everyone in areas with “substantial and highly infected” COVID

according to GoFundMe campaign Founded to support Paulina’s medical bill, she tested positive on July 11.

“Covid changed her life rapidly,” Page said. “Within a few days, she needed a ventilator and was placed in a medically induced coma.”

Velázquez told CNN that he would soon vaccinate his sons. I made a wish when my daughter got sick.

Paulina’s brother Thomas said CBS 12“The last call was the day before and she wanted to get the vaccine the next day, but this happened in a blink of an eye.”

Velázquez, who celebrated her birthday while in the hospital with Paulina, told the outlet that her daughter was making steady improvements and said she hoped to remove the ventilator.

“Today was a very good day for me. She was holding her hand and praying, so she started moving,” she said.

Regarding the difficulties, she told CBS 12 “I don’t want anyone to experience what I experienced every day in this ICU with my daughter, even my worst enemy.”

The story continues

Paulina Velázquez

gofundme Paulina Velázquez and her family

Related: When do vaccinated people need to wear a mask?What you need to know about the latest guidelines

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “should encourage people to vaccinate, wear masks, and apply (Covid) guidelines,” Belasquez told CNN.

Never miss a story — sign up PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter From juicy celebrity news to fascinating human-interest stories, to keep the best PEOPLE up-to-date.

Even on Wednesday alone Florida Recorded 17,589 New Cases of COVID-19According to it, it marks the fourth highest spike in a day since the pandemic began. Miami Herald..

CDC on Tuesday Updated national mask guidance, COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Due to the proliferation, everyone, including those who are completely vaccinated, should wear a mask indoors.

“Recently, recent outbreak studies have shown new scientific data showing that delta mutants behave uniquely differently from past strains of the virus that causes Covid-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Spoken at the press conference. “I’m curious about this new science and unfortunately we need to update our recommendations.”

As information about Coronavirus pandemic Rapidly changing PEOPLE is committed to providing up-to-date data within coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed since it was published. For the latest information on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use the online resources from CDC, WHO When Local public health sector.. PEOPLE is affiliated with GoFundMe We will raise funds for GoFundMe.org’s fundraiser, the COVID-19 Relief Fund, to support everything from frontline responders to families in need and organizations that support the community.Click for more information or donations here..