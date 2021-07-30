Delta mutants as infectious as chickenpox-reported, according to an internal report from the US CDC





July 30 (Reuters)-The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explained that delta variants of the coronavirus are as contagious as chickenpox and warned that they could cause serious illness. Said the Washington Post, citing an internal CDC document. The variants were also likely to break through the protection provided by the vaccine, but health officials said such cases were extremely rare, according to a CDC report posted on the Washington Post website. Indicated. https://bit.ly/3778gY7 In summary, the CDC reports that deltas are highly contagious, more likely to be more severe than other variants, and breakthrough infections can be as contagious as unvaccinated. Still, the CDC numbers show that the vaccine is very effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death. The findings could spark controversy as to whether masks, social distance, and other measures will be needed again, even in countries with extensive vaccination campaigns and relaxed blockage restrictions. read more The CDC reports that universal masks are still required to reduce infections in addition to vaccines. The New York Times, which also reported the content of the document, said this week’s institutional reverse course on masking guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans was based on the report. read more Israel has recently reinstated the requirement to wear masks indoors, requiring travelers to quarantine on arrival. “The main change (for Delta) is that masks will continue to be used and will need to be reintroduced in countries where this requirement has been lifted,” said the responsibility of microbiology and immunology. Said Carlo Federico Perno. Diagnosis at Bambi Noguez Hospital in Rome. According to a new study, people vaccinated with the delta variant carried large amounts of the virus to their noses and throats, CDC director Rochelle Walensky told the Times. The report states that delta variants are more contagious than SARS-CoV-2 ancestors and viruses that cause MERS, SARS, Ebola, colds, seasonal flu, and smallpox. It is said to be as contagious as chickenpox. Chickenpox is a common, highly contagious infection in children that causes an itchy rash. However, while SARS, Ebola and other diseases had much higher mortality rates, the varieties were almost as deadly as their ancestral strains, the report showed. The agency’s next step is to “acknowledge that the war has changed,” to deepen public understanding of punch-out infections and to significantly reduce the risk of serious illness for vaccinated people. According to the NYT, the CDC will release additional data on variants on Friday. Top photos of the last 24 hours People protest the United States on the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on July 28, 2021. Reuters / Ricardo Arduengo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY-RC2MTO9IUKSV read more Report by Shubham Kalia and Aishwarya Nair of Bangalore and Josephine Mason. Additional report by Emilio Parodi in Milan. Edited by Ramakrishnan M., Sriraj Kalluvila, Nick Macfie Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

