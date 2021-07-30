Who is hospitalized for Covid in New York City as incidents increase

“I haven’t seen any other healthy people vaccinated in the hospital without any problems,” said Dr. Narasimhan.

Understand the status of vaccine obligations in the United States

Even among the elderly, vaccines still offer great protection.Nursing home outbreaks and case rates nationwide Some of those peaks.. According to Dr. Narasimhan, there have been several recent outbreaks in a local nursing home. But in most cases, she said, the sick person “seems to be able to deal with the infection differently than before she was vaccinated” and could be treated as an outpatient.

“Vaccinated older people do not yet have many serious breakthrough illnesses,” she said.

Race breakdown remains the same

According to hospital executives, the current most likely serious illness is the same as in the previous wave. Factors such as obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure make people more susceptible to serious illness.

The racial breakdown of inpatients seems to be similar to the previous wave, with a few exceptions. Northwell has noticed a slight increase in the proportion of unvaccinated white patients. Mount Sinai also noticed a slight increase in white patients and a decrease in Asian-American patients, but warned that the sample size was too small to reach a conclusion yet.

Hospital executives have also noticed that Delta is much more infectious than previous variants of the virus. According to Dr. Narasimhan, at Long Island Jewish Hospital, adult families such as grandparents, parents, and grown-up children can drive together for 10 minutes or have a meal.

The hospital also “definitely” saw cases where vaccinated people infected unvaccinated people with Covid-19, she said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccination reduces the risk of symptomatic deltas increasing by a factor of 7 and severe Covid-19 by a factor of 20. Still, vaccinated people can carry a significant amount of the virus. This is the main reason for CDC. Recommended now Even vaccinated people in highly contagious areas such as New York City and Long Island wear masks indoors.