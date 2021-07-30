Oregon Health Authority on Masks: Follow Recommendations and Save Life





As the delta form of COVID-19 is rapidly prevailing in unvaccinated people, chief public health officers are deeply concerned about the capacity of hospitals throughout the state. “Capacity is a major concern for us,” said Rachel Banks, director of public health at the Oregon Department of Health. Banks have begged Oregons to wear masks in public indoor areas, following new guidance from the state and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whether vaccinated or not. “It’s a really sincere request for people to follow the recommendations and it’s close to begging to ensure that we save lives and ensure that those in need of care receive it,” Banks said. .. Bank and Multnomah County Public Health Director Jessica Guernsey told OPB’s Think Out Loud Thursday about the early waves of COVID-19 infection due to the delta mutation. According to the latest count, the hospital reports 292 beds occupied by patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. This is approaching the number of hospitalizations in April, and the governor has begun to impose strict restrictions on businesses and meetings in many counties. The 7-day moving average of new cases increased by 277% between July 5th and July 27th, almost tripled. Governor Kate Brown and OHA have not announced new restrictions on business or meetings. However, the number of cases, positive test rates, and hospitalizations are all increasing, so Oregon announced it on Thursday. Mandatory masks for school students and staff from kindergarten to high school It will be autumn indoors. It’s after all of Multnomah County, OHA, and the CDC Issued guidance It is recommended that everyone, including vaccinated people, wear the mask again in many places indoors. Guernsey, Multnomah County, said one of her main public health goals was to help her safely and directly reopen her school in the fall. “There are other consequences that can and have happened as a result of children not attending school. We know that it is linked to many other health consequences,” she says. I did. According to Guernsey, masking, in combination with efforts to vaccinate more adults and teens, will help reduce COVID-19 community infections. It is important to protect teachers and children under the age of 12 who have not yet been vaccinated. “School transmission does not occur in a vacuum, it does occur as a result of community transmission,” she said. Guernsey upheld state and county decisions to recommend wearing masks in other indoor public places rather than requiring them. She described it as an education-first approach, giving people facts about what they can do to protect their health and their communities.

