A millet-based diet helps control blood sugar levels: Study

New studies show that eating millet reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and helps control blood sugar levels. It showed that a proper diet with diabetics was needed for diabetics, pre-diabetics, and non-diabetics as a preventative approach to repel illness.

Based on surveys conducted in 11 countries Research published in Nutrition frontier Shows that blood glucose levels in diabetic patients who took acne as part of their daily diet decreased by 12-15% (on an empty stomach and after meals), and blood glucose levels dropped from diabetes to pre-diabetic levels. HbA1c (hemoglobin-bound blood glucose) levels decreased by an average of 17% in pre-diabetic patients, and levels went from pre-diabetic to normal. The findings confirm that eating millet can lead to a better glycemic response, Release said.

A study led by the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropical Crop (ICRISAT) Smart Food Initiative included the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) in Hyderabad. University of Reading, UK; A press release from ICRISAT said Thursday.

The authors reviewed 80 published studies, 65 of which were eligible for a meta-analysis involving about 1,000 subjects, stating that this analysis was the largest systematic review of the topic to date. No one knew that so much scientific research was being done on the effects of millet on diabetes.

These benefits are often contested, and this systematic review of studies published in scientific journals proves that millet lowers blood sugar levels and reduces the risk of diabetes, and how well these smart foods work. Showed, S Anisa said, lead author of the study and senior nutritionist at ICRISAT.

Diabetes contributed to the country’s high disease burden from 1990 to 2016. Diabetes-related medical costs have exceeded US $ 7 million. “There is no easy solution and we need to change our lifestyle. Diet is an important part of this,” said Hemalata, director of the National Institute of Health and Nutrition (NIN). “This study provides some of the solutions that are useful to individuals and governments, and we need to carefully plan how to use them in our programs,” she says.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, diabetes is increasing in all parts of the world. India, China and the United States have the highest number of diabetics. According to the release, Africa will rise 143% from 2019 to 2045, the Middle East and North Africa by 96%, and Southeast Asia by 74%.

The authors said they called for diversification of millet-based staple foods, especially to control diabetes throughout Asia and Africa.

Strengthening the case of returning millet as a staple food, in this study, the average glycemic index (GI) of millet was as low as 52.7, and the glycemic index (GI) was about 30% lower than that of polished rice and refined wheat, about 14 to 37 GI. I found out. It has lower points than corn, he said. All 11 types of millet studied are either low GI (<55) or medium GI (55-69), which is an indicator of how quickly foods raise blood sugar levels.

The review concluded that millet has a lower digestive tract than rice, wheat and corn, even after boiling, baking and steaming (the most common way to cook grains).

“The global health crisis of undernutrition and overnutrition indicates the need to modify our food system,” said Jacqueline Hughes, Executive Director of ICRISAT. “Farm diversity is a risk mitigation strategy for farmers facing climate change, and diversity on the plate helps combat lifestyle diseases such as diabetes. Kibi is malnourished, human health. , Part of a solution to mitigate the challenges associated with natural resource degradation and climate change, “said the Executive Secretary.

According to Hughes, building a resilient, sustainable and nutritious food system requires interdisciplinary research involving multiple stakeholders.

This study is the first in a series that has been undertaken for the past four years as part of the ICRISAT-led smart food initiative, which will be released in stages in 2021. This includes a systematic review that includes a meta-analysis of the effects of millet. Joanna Kanepotaka, co-author of ICRISAT and executive director of the Smart Food Initiative, provides a review of diabetes, anemia, iron requirements, cholesterol and cardiovascular disease, calcium deficiency, and zinc levels. “As part of that, ICRISAT and the Institute of Food, Nutrition and Health at the University of Reading have formed a strategic partnership to study the vision of smart foods to make our diet healthier, more environmentally friendly and better for producers. And promoting it, “she said.