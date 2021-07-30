The Provincetown cluster played a role in determining the CDC mask, the report said.

COVID-19 Cluster in Provincetown Affecting many vaccinated people seems to have influenced recent decisions by US authorities. Recommended According to published reports, even fully vaccinated people wear facial coverings where delta mutants are proliferating.
The Washington Post quotes an internal slide presentation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday report One slide mentioned an outbreak in Barnstable County where vaccinated and unvaccinated people released about the same amount of virus.
A person working with the CDC in a Delta Variant study that spoke to the post on anonymous terms said the data came from a provincetown cluster that first appeared around July 4.
That data played an important role in the new mask, along with studies from outbreaks elsewhere referenced in the slide presentation. Recommendations, posts reported.
Alex Morse, the town manager of Provincetown, said Thursday, as of Wednesday, the aggregate of COVID-19 cases associated with his town’s cluster rose to 882, and 74% of infections were vaccinated. Said it was among the people.
“So far, seven hospitalizations have been reported in connection with this cluster, five in MA and two out of state,” Morse said in a Facebook post Thursday. “No deaths have been reported. It should be noted that the case data is cumulative and does not represent the number of people with active cases of COVID-19 or the number of cases currently hospitalized. It is important.”
Popular summer tourist destinations have adopted a new indoor mask man date During an emergency meeting on Sunday..
Dr. Robert Horseberg, a professor of epidemiology at Boston University, told Globe in a recent telephone interview that communities that rely heavily on tourism should work on further ways to stop the COVID-19 epidemic. Said.
“We need to be more careful than before,” said Horsburgh. “We need to be aware that the virus is ahead of us. Unfortunately, if the country had been vaccinated for everyone, no new variants would have been seen.”
This report used the Associated Press material. The material from the previous Globe Story was also used.
