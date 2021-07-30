Health
Increasing Covid Infections in the UK Despite a Decrease in Cases Reported Daily | Coronavirus
Coronavirus infection levels continue to rise in the UK, despite a recent decline in reported daily cases, as experts warned that the next few months could be like a roller coaster. ..
by Latest figures from the National Bureau of StatisticsBased on cotton swabs collected from randomly selected households, one in 65 people in the British community had Covid in the week leading up to July 24th. This is an increase from 1 in 75 in the previous week. Studies show a decline in Scotland, but rising levels in Wales and Northern Ireland.
The ONS team said rising levels of infection in the UK were showing signs of slowing, but nevertheless, after the onset of symptoms, it was inconsistent with the daily numbers of Covid cases based on people who came to the test. I can’t accept it.
According to data from the government’s coronavirus dashboard, the number of reported daily cases by date plummeted from a peak of 50,955 in the UK on Saturday, July 17, to 20,290 on Tuesday, July 27, and again in the last two days. Has increased.
Professor Paul Hunter of Norwich School of Medicine at the University of East Anglia said: After acquiring those infections, it can be positive for some time.
“We have to wait until next week for signs of a recent decline in the number of cases. In general, changes in ONS data are about two weeks behind daily case data.”
Duncan Cook, Deputy Director of the Covid-19 Infection Investigation, used a random test approach to detect both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections, suggesting that inequality can extend to ONS.
“These new official statistics do not reflect the recent decline in daily test figures in the UK, so it is important to understand the difference between the two sources. Our survey is a large population. Randomized samples are tested to provide independent estimates of infection in the wider community.
“It is worth noting that about 40% of the positive tests in the ONS study come from people who do not show signs of infection. Therefore, this group is less likely to appear in daily numbers.”
But Cook said it will take some time before the trends become apparent. “We will continue to work with partners across the UK to investigate whether the current wave of infection is stable, which is premature to say,” he said.
According to the ONS team, in the latest week of UK data, the proportion of people who tested positive for Covid increased in all regions except the eastern and southwestern regions, with infection levels between ages 50 and older and children. Clearly rose only in. From 2 to 11 years old (15 to 16 years old).
In Scotland, the number of Covid cases reported daily has declined since the beginning of the month. However, lower levels of infection have only just appeared in ONS data, with an estimated 1 in 110 people in the community infected with Covid in the last week, from 1 in 80 in the previous week.
Experts have Warning against We have read too much about recent fluctuations in the Covid dataset, so we may see many ups and downs in the future.
“At this point, the case is volatile, so [it is] Professor Steven Riley of Imperial College London, an expert in infectious disease dynamics and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (Spi-M), said:
“I think of the next three months in two. There are good reasons. [why] Prevalence remains stable or declining until early September, after which real returns to school, increased workplace mix, bad weather, and true attempts at “normal” behavior bring upward pressure. increase. “
Professor Rowland Kao of the University of Edinburgh, who also contributes to Spi-M, added that the impact of relaxing Covid’s restrictions has not yet been fully clarified, and it will take some time before the big picture becomes clear. I warned that this could happen.
“Even if there is a long-term downtrend, road uplift is expected. Looking at the overall pattern, there has been a clear trend for several consecutive days in the past, but then it disappears again. ” He said. “That said, the deregulation on the 19th is in the process of being affected. [July] More may start to appear … So we should watch those trends carefully. “
