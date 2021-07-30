Is Coronavirus Worse Than the Delta Mutant? No one knows.

delta Coronavirus variants It is here. It’s scary. It seems to spread more easily than any variant I’ve seen so far. It is quickly becoming the predominant strain of the virus, surpassing other strains. But that may not be the last.

Looking at the news about Delta, I’m wondering: what’s next? How will SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, continue to evolve? After all, the work of evolution never ends. The change is constant.

Is there an omega variant that is twice as contagious as Delta a year from now? “The big answer to your question is that we really don’t know.” KaridebinkSays a virologist studying the evolution of the virus at Bowie State University.

She is not the only one. I asked some virologists and infectious disease experts how Covid-19 would continue to evolve, and they all told me there was certainly no way to know.

“I think the one who gives you the definitive answer is probably full of it,” he says. Adam Rolling, Doctor and virologist at the University of Michigan School of Medicine.

But that doesn’t mean that scientists are completely in the dark. They outlined some broad lessons about the future of viruses like SARS-CoV-2 and some common scenarios of how the coronavirus can continue to evolve. And, beneficially, they explained why we don’t have a crystal ball to decipher the future.

Most importantly, they explained that this uncertainty should be the reason why many people around the world should be vaccinated as soon as possible. The next variant may be worse.

“I think people are starting to think that the pandemic is almost over,” says Devink. “We don’t count viruses at this time.”

Scientists understand how we got here, but we don’t understand where we’re heading

With the advent of variants, virologists and infectious disease experts repeatedly refrained. This was expected.. The virus evolves. Every time the virus makes a copy of itself, the coronavirus is changing — Often billions of times in one infected person — Minor changes in genetics can occur, affecting their shape and characteristics. This, in turn, can change the way the disease spreads and affects humans.

For example, Delta is concerned Partly because I got a mutation It may make it possible Replicates more quickly in the human body.

But a little hard to understand is that while variants were expected, it was impossible to predict what they would look like. It was true at the beginning of the pandemic, and it is still true.

Why?

It has to do with numbers. The viral genome is approximately 30,000 nucleotides in length. This is orders of magnitude simpler than the genetic code, which is about 3 billion bases long. However, there are still many places in the viral genome where mutations can occur.

It is not possible to individually test how changes in any of these locations affect the structure and behavior of the virus. “That’s too much,” says Devink.

Increasing complexity: “Mutations occur not only on their own, but in combination with each other,” he said. Stephen Goldstein, A virologist studying the evolution of the coronavirus at the University of Utah.

Therefore, a single mutation at one location in the genome may not increase the infectivity of the virus by itself. But when combined with another mutation, it is possible. “There are a huge number of possible combinations,” says Goldstein. “It’s so complicated that it’s beyond our ability to understand.”

For alpha variants that started making headings Earlier this yearGoldstein said there was one mutation, a change in the virus to a peaplomer, which allowed it to bind more strongly to human cells. “But is that why Alpha was so contagious? I really don’t know,” he says. “There are all other mutations in Alpha, so we really don’t understand what they do alone, let alone what they do in relation to each other.”

These are a type of complication that makes some virologists feel awe about their work.Because the virus is so simple By some definitions, It’s not alive either. But it can handle all this astronomical complexity.

It is so complex that even lessons learned from one variant may not apply to another. Delta is more contagious than Alpha. “But it doesn’t share a significant mutation with Alpha,” says Goldstein. It leaves scientists unaware exactly why Delta is so contagious.

Amanda Northrop / Vox

There is probably a limit to how bad the coronavirus can be

There are several different (but overlapping) dimensions in which a virus can evolve.

One is Transmissible On average, it means the ability of the virus to infect more people. (It is not exactly the same as “infectious”, but it is sometimes used interchangeably. “People may describe it as contagious, which means that they can infect the virus at the stage of infection. “On the other hand, infectivity is a characteristic of the virus,” says Goldstein. “)

On average, it means the ability of the virus to infect more people. (It is not exactly the same as “infectious”, but it is sometimes used interchangeably. “People may describe it as contagious, which means that they can infect the virus at the stage of infection. “On the other hand, infectivity is a characteristic of the virus,” says Goldstein. “) the other one is toxicity , See the severity of symptoms from cases of Covid-19. (((Not sure if it’s a delta, Or any of the other variants, is more toxic than previous strains. )

, See the severity of symptoms from cases of Covid-19. (((Not sure if it’s a delta, Or any of the other variants, is more toxic than previous strains. ) The third is Immunity escapeThis is what happens when the virus begins to dodge antibodies and other immune system components that try to neutralize them. Viruses that evolve this property can have at least some success in people who have acquired some degree of immunity.

Although it is impossible to predict the future evolution of the virus along these aspects, scientists can make some speculations based on previous developmental knowledge and some general principles of evolution. ..

“There is a framework for thinking about all of this,” says Lauring. “What we don’t know is how well they apply here.”

One framework is that there is likely to be an upper limit to how bad a virus can be. Probably will not get worse forever.

If the virus is too contagious or too virulent, it will “burn out”. Nash Rockman, Studying Computational Genomics at the National Institutes of Health. In other words, if the coronavirus kills everyone infected (or if the coronavirus infects everyone on the planet and the immune system is better at fighting it), the new host to be infected I will run out.

“Is there a really, really infectious, really, really deadly virus?” Rockman asks. “The answer is probably not.”

So some good news: Covid-19 will never get worse.

How contagious is SARS-CoV-2?

But where are the upper limits for both infectious and pathogenic, and how far are we from it?

You probably guessed it: no one knows.

At the onset of the pandemic, each case of Covid-19 resulted in an average of two or three additional cases. This “basic reproduction number” is called R0 or R-naught. With the new variant, Lauring estimates that the average infectivity will probably approach 4.

Will Covid-19 look like a sword? R0, often estimated to be 12 that’s all? “Boy, I’m surprised, but who knows?” Praise says.

Viruses can face evolutionary trade-offs

Scientists know the dimensions in which viruses can evolve (infectious, pathogenic, antigenic), but do not know if they will face trade-offs if they are mutually optimized ..

“Transmission and pathogenicity—it’s not clear how closely these two are related,” Lauring says. Will future variants be more contagious and more toxic? “We really don’t know,” he continues.

It is also true that in the future, the virus will be better at dodging defenses and may evolve to begin to avoid detection and destruction by the immune system.Researchers have seen other coronaviruses (which cause the common cold) Do this for years..Some variants Show to some extent Antigenic escape now; more can be seen in the future. (Of course, in response to antigenic escape, scientists can update the vaccine to prepare the immune system for new mutants.)

However, there can be trade-offs here as well. Rochman of NIH states that mutations that lead to increased antigenic escape can also reduce the infectivity of the virus. It is associated with the viral peplomer, which not only binds to human cells, but also functions as part of the virus that the immune system learns to recognize. Altered peplomers that trick immune system cells can reduce their ability to bind to cells.

Again, I don’t know this yet.

It is unlikely that the coronavirus will begin to spread in a whole new way

So what can we predict here? One aspect Lauring raises from past pandemic studies is that the rate of change of the virus should slow down over time.

He says it’s easy to make big profits at first with a new pandemic virus. There are lower outcomes in terms of evolutionary benefits.

But he warns, slowdowns usually occur in years rather than months. “There is data for 2009 [H1N1 flu] Pandemics, viruses evolved fastest in the first few years and then began to slow down a bit in terms of speed of evolution. Three years from now, he says, he wouldn’t expect Covid-19 to continue the big leap in transmission that he’s making now.

Another, more confident prediction: SARS-CoV-2 is unlikely to significantly change the transmission method.

Currently it is a respiratory virus. It is transmitted when a nearby person breathes, talks, screams, or sings.

“Given the cold virus, we don’t have to worry about sexually transmitted diseases starting to develop,” says Devink. Similarly, it probably won’t deform to be super-surface permeable. So that’s not necessarily something we worry about.

I agree with the praise. “I don’t think the transmission route will change,” he says. “It doesn’t suddenly spread in another way.”

According to scientists, all evolutionary changes are likely to be in terms of degree rather than kindness. Therefore, the virus can be more or less contagious, but it cannot be a completely different virus with a completely new method of spread.

The good news is that scientists are learning

We obviously don’t know what new, worried coronavirus variants are waiting for us. But we know how to prevent the worst from happening. The longer the pandemic, the more likely it is that the virus will have to evolve. We need to continue vaccination of people. Not only does this slow down the spread, but it also reduces the number of hosts on which the virus can evolve.

“Viruses enhance the game, so we need to enhance the game,” says Lauring.

So far, the vaccines available in the United States are against mutants. In the future, the virus may evolve and reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. However, vaccination of as many people as possible around the world reduces this potential future potential.

Everything unknown here is certainly a little frustrating. But there is another piece of good news. SARS-CoV-2 is the most enthusiastically studied virus in scientific history. Scientists have tracked all its evolutionary movements since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s completely large, and it’s happening on a scale never seen before,” says Lauring. “With all this data, people can have a more sophisticated understanding of how viruses evolve.” Therefore, in the future, thanks to the work that is currently underway. It may be possible to predict the evolution of the virus a little more accurately.