One sure sign you have a COVID now





Delta variant coronavirus According to experts, it has mutated to be as easy to catch as chickenpox. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID appear to be changing, and new symptoms are most often reported.Don’t miss these to find out more and ensure your own health and the health of others A sure sign that you have a “long” COVID and you may not even know it.. In the first wave of the pandemic, coughing, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and smell were characteristic symptoms of COVID-19 infection. The situation seems to be a little different for the Delta variant. “Coughing and loss of smell do not seem to be very common,” Dr. Inci Yildirim, Yale Medical Infectious Disease SpecialistSaid last week. “And based on the latest research in the UK, we have headaches, sore throats, runny noses and fever.” Those surveys are part of COVID Symptom Study Conducted by King’s College London, researchers are tracking symptoms associated with new COVID cases via the app. They found that new symptoms were the most common and that physical signs that were not previously associated with COVID are now frequently reported. Researchers are tracking COVID cases in unvaccinated, fully vaccinated, and partially vaccinated people. “”As we have found, even people who have been vaccinated once or twice can be susceptible to COVID, and their symptoms and severity depend on the number of vaccinations they receive. ” They are writing. But it’s not a headache. This is the largest symptom reported in all three groups of new COVID infections. Related: 5 health habits worse than soda On the other hand, cold symptoms such as runny nose and sneezing, which were not considered indicators of COVID in the early days of the pandemic, are increasingly being reported. A runny nose is the second most reported symptom in fully vaccinated and partially vaccinated people in this study and the third most common symptom in unvaccinated people. was. Sneezing was the third most reported COVID symptom in the complete vaccination group and the fourth most reported in the partial vaccination group. “If you’re vaccinated and start sneezing a lot without explanation, you’ll need to have a COVID test, especially if you live or work around people at high risk of illness,” the researchers said. Is advising. Related: # 1 Best Supplement to Take for Immunity Researchers say that loss of smell, an early sign of COVID, seems to have become less common as the virus evolved. It ranks 9th among unvaccinated people and 5th among fully vaccinated people. But it’s still a warning sign for COVID-19. If you experience any of the above symptoms, such as a sore throat or fever, it is important to have your COVID tested as soon as possible, even if you are fully vaccinated. Related: Five Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta Follow public health guidelines and help end this pandemic wherever you live. Get vaccinated as soon as possible. If you live in an area with low vaccination rates Face mask It fits snugly and has two layers. Please do not travel. Do not stop by any of these to reduce social distance, avoid large numbers of people, practice hand hygiene, and protect your own life and the lives of others. 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..

