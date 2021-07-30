Delta Variant: Your question, answer

President Joe Biden was asked on Thursday if all federal officials or contractors were vaccinated, and those who weren’t would wear masks at work, stay away from others, and at least once. Said he needed to be tested for viruses. week.

There are two things that drive this. With the large number of Americans remaining unvaccinated and the rapid spread of delta variants.

This is what is known about variants so far.

Originally known as B.1.617.2, the Delta variant has been around since the end of last year, but has rapidly become dominant in many countries in recent months. According to the report, it accounts for more than 80% of newly diagnosed cases in the United States. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“COVID-19 cases increased by more than 300% nationwide from June 19 to July 23, 2021, with hospitalization and death due to highly infectious B.1.617.2 (delta) mutants. It’s increasing, “said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Said prevention in this week’s Health Alert Network recommendations.

Delta variants are more contagious

The amount beyond that is not really clear.Estimates are in the range of 60% or more It will be over 200% depending on who is making the quote.

One CDC document shows that the Delta variant is about as contagious as chickenpox. On average, each infected person is infected with about 8-9 people. The original strain of coronavirus shown by the CDC was almost as contagious as a common cold, with each infected person infecting the other two.

It’s a difficult number to see, as it requires far more testing than is currently being done to understand it. Those who test positive need to submit a sample for genome sequencing, which is only done in some places in the United States.

And to compare its transmission rate to past variants, that kind of testing had to be done in the last few months-and it simply wasn’t.

Therefore, everything depends on the quote.

A group known as the UK Infectious Disease Modeler, Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling, and Operational Subgroup, data show that Delta is 40-60% more contagious than B.1.1.7 or alpha variants once. It is said to indicate that it is the dominant stock in the United States, but has been superseded by Delta. They say it is almost twice as contagious as the original strain of the virus that was first seen in China.

Delta can cause more serious illness

In parts of the United States, hospital emergency and intensive care units are once again full of patients. Delta variants may appear to make people sick, but more than 90% of people who appear for treatment are unvaccinated.

Therefore, if you are not vaccinated, you may be more likely to get Delta in the first place, but there is still no definitive data showing that Delta causes more serious illness.

The CDC cites three older studies: Canada Singapore When Scotland, It shows that people infected with Delta go to the hospital more often.

It is also happening that young people make up the majority of those who get sick. According to the CDC, more than 80% of Americans over the age of 65 are fully vaccinated. However, young Americans are not vaccinated at the same rate, so they appear in the ER.

Doesn’t seem to circumvent vaccine protection

This may still be in the air, but early studies have shown that fully vaccinated people are unlikely to become seriously ill with Delta-induced Covid-19, just like any other variant. It shows that.

“Available evidence is that the currently licensed mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) are hospitalized for various strains, including alpha (B.1.1.7), beta (B.1.351), and gamma. And suggests that it is very effective against death (P.1), and Delta (B.1.617.2). ” CDC says.

“Data suggest that efficacy against confirmed infections and symptomatic diseases caused by beta, gamma, and delta mutants is low compared to ancestral strains and alpha mutants. Vaccines against mutants. We need continuous monitoring of efficacy, “adds CDC.

However, the CDC’s presentation at Warensky this week raises the possibility that the vaccine may be somewhat less effective against Delta.

“Vaccines prevent more than 90% of serious illnesses, but they can be less effective in preventing infections and infections,” he said. “Therefore, despite vaccination, more breakthroughs and more communities have spread.”

The World Health Organization is relieved so far.

“If you look only at the prevention of severe illness and hospitalization, they are all very good and are more than 90% effective,” WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said in a briefing this month. “All vaccines on the WHO emergency use list prevent the occurrence of serious illness, hospitalization and death from delta mutations.”

Tests performed on laboratory dishes show that the immune response generated by the vaccine should, in theory, be strong and wide enough to cover the delta.

Earlier this month Johnson & Johnson said Studies conducted by the scientist have shown that the single-dose Janssen vaccine protects against deltas.

Dr. Dan Barouch, a researcher at Harvard Medical School, studied blood from eight vaccinated volunteers and tested it against an artificial version of Delta’s spike protein.

“A single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies against a variety of SARS-CoV-2 mutants of concern, which are becoming more prevalent and more contagious. Increased over time, including (B.1.617.2). Variants, partially neutralizing beta (B.1.351), gamma (P.1) variants, and alpha (B.1.1.). 7), epsilon (B.1.429), other variants including kappa (B.1.617.1) and variants of D614G, and the original SARS-CoV-2 strain. “

In breakthrough cases, it may be more infectious than past strains

No vaccine is 100% effective, but thousands of fully vaccinated people have been infected. This is known as a breakthrough case.

The CDC initially told people that vaccination was unlikely to infect others, but Warensky of the CDC said this week that Delta variants could be different. She promised to release more data on this soon.

However, recent findings have persuaded her to change the guidance for being fully vaccinated, she said.

The CDC presentation stated that delta infections are associated with increased viral load (meaning higher viral load in the body) and longer shedding periods (meaning longer virus spread periods). I quoted the three studies shown.

For this and other evidence, the CDC said that even vaccinated people should wear masks in areas of persistent or highly infected. This is because after the vaccinated person is exposed, enough virus can grow in the body to infect others without symptoms.

Much of what is known comes from One study Performed by Chinese researchers.

They found that people infected with the Delta had a viral load 1,000 times higher than those who were initially infected with the pandemic.

Jing Lu and colleagues at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Guangdong also said the virus was transmitted more quickly in four days compared to the six days at the start of the pandemic.

People who make back-of-the-envelope calculations about the properties of Delta often refer to this single study. For example, Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at New York University, made a fuss when he said that people could be infected with Delta with just one second of exposure compared to the 15 minutes at the start of the pandemic. Woke up.

This was not based on scientific observation. Gounder was extrapolated from Lu’s study, she I explained on Twitter.

It has some unique mutations

The Delta strain has a series of mutations that characterize it.

Each variant carries a cluster of different mutations. If these mutations cause different behaviors or effects on a particular viral strain, they will be tagged as a strain of concern or a mutant of interest.

Delta has at least three mutations in a structure called the receptor binding domain. This is the part of the virus that docks directly with infected human cells. They may help it escape detection by the immune system, and at least one of them may help it bind more tightly to the cell.

According to the American Society for Microbiology, another mutation at a site known as the furin cleavage site (on a characteristic peplomer) may also help the virus make cells more susceptible to infection.

“This mutation is thought to increase the infectivity and infectivity of the virus, but studies have shown that it must occur in the background of additional peplomer mutations to occur as a result. “ASM says.

There are no mutations that make other variants more contagious, including one that characterizes the alpha or B.1.1.7 variant, called N501Y. Beta or B.1.351 variant. Gamma or P1 variant. Also, there is no mutation called E484K found in beta and gamma versions.

The answer to the universal spread of infectious disease experts is more vaccination. “If more people get vaccinated, we’ll win this race,” Warensky said this week.