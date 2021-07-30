Sarasota Memorial Hospital sees an upward trend with few vaccinations





The staff of Sarasota Memorial Hospital Another COVID-19 surge due to delta variant, Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Fiorica said Thursday that each event was a bit different. “The difference this time is that it’s mostly unvaccinated patients who get sick,” he said in a recorded video conversation. “They are young patients. At the same time, they have a lot of emotions and fatigue.” The hospital is currently examining patients aged 30 and 40, rather than the elderly with comorbidities and medical problems. COVID surge:COVID-19 patient counts continue to grow in hospitals in Sarasota and Manatees counties Get vaccinated:Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine or test in Sarasota and Manatees counties Support for local journalism:Get an unlimited digital subscription to Herald-Tribune. “Now we are dealing with healthy and young patients,” he said. Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 115 COVID-positive patients and 29 ICUs as of Friday. Both numbers have increased dramatically from a month ago, when there were only four COVID-positive patients with SMH. According to Fiorica, the surge in just one month is jarring. About a month ago there were no COVID patients in the ICU, he said, and now SMH has three dedicated COVIDICU pods. “We’re definitely in pandemic mode right now,” he said. “We have capacity, we have ventilators, we have equipment. We are on track, but we are certainly in pandemic mode.” The majority of ICU COVID patients are unvaccinated, according to Fiorica. And that also applies to the total number of COVID patients in the hospital. Of the less than 190 COVID-positive patients at SMH last month, 17 were vaccinated. Most of the vaccinated patients showed mild symptoms or were asymptomatic. “Clearly vaccination works because it’s a better illness,” he said. Currently, more than 97% of COVID-positive people in US hospitals are unvaccinated. Based on mid-July comments from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Directed by Rochelle Walensky. Earlier this week, Manatees Memorial Hospital and SMH restricted visitors due to COVID concerns. Some Florida hospitals have opted to cancel elective surgery due to the surge in COVID cases and hospitalization. Fiorica said the Sarasota Memorial was “not there yet,” but leaders continued to monitor “daily and weekly.” In addition to being vaccinated, Fiorica recommended that both unvaccinated and vaccinated people wear masks, follow social distances and wash their hands. As more companies decide to impose their obligations on their employees — And even the customer — Vaccinated, Fiorica said it was considered by the leaders of the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System. They are currently focusing on one-on-one conversations that may encourage people to be vaccinated. “We certainly talked about it,” he said. “In the future, we may continue to look at it and reassess it. But now we are trying to dig deeper and respect those individual values, but at the same time education. going.” Still, according to Fiorica, the journey through the ICU is spectacular. “When we go through our ICU and see those patients there, there is no doubt that they wanted to reverse the time a bit,” he said. “That’s really the message. What is the risk-to-benefit ratio and how do you educate unvaccinated people?” This story Came from Desire journalism, Initiative Patterson Foundation The Sarasota Herald-Tribune informs and inspires the community and encourages action on issues related to COVID-19 compliance.

