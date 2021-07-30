“Shocking” early complications of teenage type 2 diabetes

July 30, 2021-Newly published data show a surprisingly high rate and severity of early diabetes-specific complications in affected individuals Type 2 diabetes Be young. This suggests that the intervention should be early and aggressive among these young people, one of the researchers said.

The results of 500 young adult participants in the Adolescents and Adolescents Treatment Options for Type 2 Diabetes (Today 2) study are as follows: Published online July 28 New England Journal of Medicine By today’s research group.

In follow-up, their average age was 26.4 years after they first participated in the TODAY trial when they were young teens.

At this point, more than two-thirds had hypertension and half had dyslipidemia or high levels of dyslipidemia. cholesterol Or fat in the blood.

Overall, 60% had at least one diabetic microvascular complication (retinopathy, neuropathy, or diabetic nephropathy), and more than a quarter had two or more such complications.

“These data show the serious impact of the onset of adolescents on individuals and public health. Type 2 diabetes During the transition to adulthood. “