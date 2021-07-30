Severe opioid overdose increased by almost one-third during a pandemic





By Robert Preidt

Health Day Reporter Friday, July 30, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Opioid overdose-related visits to the US emergency department increased by almost one-third during COVID-19 Pandemic last year. This is an important finding in a new analysis of data from 25 emergency departments in Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, North Carolina, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. “COVID-19, and the turmoil in every part of our social and work life, made this situation even more difficult by increasing risk. Opioid Misuse and recurrence occurred as people were separated from social support and normal daily life. “ The study is opioid OverdoseThe number of related emergency department visits increased by 28.5% last year compared to 2018 and 2019. The number of students in the survey was 3,486 in 2020. 3,285 in 2019; and 3,020 in 2018. Researchers associated opioid overdose with 1 in 313 ER visits last year, compared to 1 in 400 in the last two years. According to a survey released last year, ER visits associated with opioid overdose increased by 10.5%, while overall ER visits decreased by 14%. Annual report of emergency medicine, Recently presented at the Academy Health Annual Conference. More than 93,000 opioid overdose deaths will occur in 2020, according to preliminary data recently released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is an increase of 29.4% from 2019, the highest record in the United States in 12 months. “Institutions across the United States are keenly aware that opioid misuse is a major health concern, but this shows that there is more work to be done and provides evidence-based treatment to institutions and policy makers. It provides an opportunity to expand resources, “said Jeffrey. In the clinic news release. According to the CDC, more than 70% of drug overdose deaths in 2019 were associated with opioids, but the trend was flat before the coronavirus pandemic. However, the data reveal a significant reversal of that trend since the outbreak of the pandemic. The actual opioid overdose rate may be higher than the study suggests, as the number of people who overdose but did not go to the emergency department is likely to be increasing, the researchers said. ..

In response to the surge, Jeffrey said opioid addiction treatments such as buprenorphine and methadone, and the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone, need to be more accessible. She also said that access to telemedicine for psychiatric care increased during the pandemic and remained high. “We believe this could be an important way to improve access to care for many people with opioid misuse disorders or addictions,” Jeffrey said. For more information The National Institute of Substance Abuse Opioid crisis.. Source: Mayo Clinic, News Release, July 28, 2021

