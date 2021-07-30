Here’s how Louisiana doctors uncover the myths about COVID vaccines and pregnancy:coronavirus

A group of women doctors in Louisiana said on Friday that false information mislinked the coronavirus vaccine to infertility and poor pregnancy outcomes, and myths moved to the state as more local pregnant women were hospitalized with the coronavirus. He added that he was raising concerns about the effects of the virus.

“I’m seeing a healthy young woman who is very ill at ICU,” said Dr. Jane Martin, a maternal / fetal medicine fellow at Oxner Health System, who specializes in high-risk pregnancy care.

“There are many women in the hospital who are pregnant with COVID,” Martin added in a media briefing from Oxner on Friday to uncover falsehoods. “They are almost all unvaccinated … it affects pregnant women, foets and her newborns at home.”

Martin considered the same decision a few months ago about whether to get the coronavirus vaccine during pregnancy. She received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine at 34 weeks gestation, the second dose at 37 weeks gestation, and gave birth to a healthy baby about a week later.

She said the decision to vaccinate was easy because she was treating a severely ill pregnant woman in a hospital infected with the virus. Her baby was born 6 months ago, so Amount of information Keeps growing it Encourage pregnant women Women of childbearing age to be vaccinated.

NS The New England Journal of Medicine announces new research Last month, especially about mRNA vaccines and pregnancy, including the Pfizer and Modana coronavirus vaccines. This study did not show an increase in the adverse outcome rate of pregnancy in vaccinated individuals.

“Fortunately, there are good data showing that the COVID vaccine does not increase the risk of infertility, birth defects, miscarriage, or poor pregnancy in women,” Martin said.

Nevertheless, despite research and evidence, false information about coronavirus vaccines and pregnancy continues to thrive on social media. Not all healthcare professionals, even in hospitals, are mythically unaffected. Oxner has recently increased the number of employees vaccinated, but the vaccination rate is still 63%.

Dr. Catherine Baumgarten, director of infection control and prevention at Oxner, said the effects of the virus “have been devastating to our community.”

“We are trying to encourage people to talk to doctors, go back to their original sources and dispel false information,” she said.

Dr. Erin Biro, an Oxner neurosurgeon, also talked about the importance of using both good data and her own personal story in combating fears about the coronavirus vaccine. Viro enrolled all three children aged 6, 3½ and 14 months in a clinical trial of the coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine is currently only approved for children over 12 years of age.

She was initially hesitant to do so, especially given some data showing rare side effects of heart inflammation known as myocarditis and pericarditis, especially among vaccinated children. I said that.

However, “when you look at the data, the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis after COVID is much higher,” she said. And the delta variant of the coronavirus is causing more serious cases of coronavirus among children, consolidating Viro’s decision to enroll her children in the study.



If pregnant women and women of childbearing age continue to refuse the vaccine, they can face a difficult path. Martin points out several studies that found pregnant women at high risk of severe coronavirus disease, requiring hospitalization in the intensive care unit, being placed on a ventilator, and even dying. did. On the other hand, there is some evidence that pregnant women who receive the coronavirus vaccine pass protective antibodies against newborns.

“Your obstetrician and gynecologist is asking you to get the COVID vaccine,” she said.