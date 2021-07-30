Texas Health Resources will be the third major healthcare system to require vaccination





The faith-based, non-profit Texas Health Resources system announced on Friday that 23,000 employees must be fully vaccinated by September 10. “As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout our community, requesting vaccination is a responsible step forward,” said Berkeley Bardan, CEO of Texas Health. “Our community is taking this proactive approach, mainly due to low vaccination rates and a surge in delta mutations, facing an increase in cases.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new variant is 50% more infectious than the original COVID-19 virus, accounting for more than 80% of current US COVID-19 cases. In Texas, variants account for almost 46% of cases. More than 70% of Texas Health employees are currently vaccinated, Badan said in a video message. The healthcare system has more than 27 hospitals and more than 350 facilities in northern Texas. Arlington-based Texas Health will join the Baylor Scott and White Health and Methodist Health System this week to move to forced immunization of workers. However, the new policy differs from the September 10 deadline, which is three weeks earlier than the October 1 deadline for other hospital systems. Earlier this week, about 60 medical groups asked the medical system to require shots. According to the report, more than 70 hospital systems nationwide are currently implementing vaccine obligations. Updated list Is maintained by Becker Hospital Review..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/business/health-care/2021/07/30/texas-health-resources-becomes-third-major-health-system-to-mandate-vaccinations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos