Covid Scotland: Sudden Appearance of Covid Variants Avoiding Vaccines “Realistic Possibility”





The sudden emergence of a new variant of Covid-19 that evades the vaccine is “almost certain,” a government adviser warned.

A report by the Emergency Science Advisory Group (SAGE), which outlines various scenarios of viral evolution, states that the gradual ineffectiveness of current vaccines is almost certain, but will give the UK time to prepare. The realistic possibility that variants will emerge more suddenly in the near future and cause vaccine failure. ”

This will affect the UK as well as the beginning of a pandemic while new vaccines are being developed and deployed. SAGE also points to growing concerns about beta and gamma variants of the virus that have been given the ability to “reinfect people more efficiently,” and therefore among those already infected with Covid-19. It increases the likelihood that new mutants will emerge. read more: Over 1,400 new cases and 6 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours The group also recommended steps to reduce the likelihood of either scenario, such as the UK continuing to support the current global rollout of vaccines and reducing infections in the country. According to the Parliamentary League coronavirusThe report was originally published earlier this week, but was published only by the British Government today as one of 11 reports on the coronavirus from the government during Parliament’s adjournment. Philippa Whitford, Vice-Chair of the group, said: “SAGE’s recommendations and comments bring the simple reality of” not defeating “the virus yet. read more: In Scotland, Covid infection rates decline as cases increase across the UK “The UK has only donated its first vaccination internationally this week, and vaccination is not possible without a rapid increase in global production through the sharing of knowledge and technology. world End the pandemic. “Without stricter border control measures, there is a risk of importing vaccine-resistant variants, but uncontrolled spreads here could lead to yet another UK variant. “Government should not stab its head into the sand, otherwise there is a risk of undoing the progress made in the last 18 months.” Martin McKee, Professor of CBE, London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine and Independent SAGE, said: “Government cannot be satisfied. They must prioritize the reduction of infections here in order to continue to support the development of next-generation vaccines and reduce the likelihood of the emergence of other domestic variants. Must be. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/homenews/19481901.covid-scotland-sudden-emergence-covid-variant-evades-vaccines-realistic-possibility/

