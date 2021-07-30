Early symptoms of Covid-19 vary by age and gender: UK study

Early symptoms of COVID-19 infection differed by age group and between men and women and were discovered in a new study in the United Kingdom.

Published Thursday in The Lancet Digital Health journal, the study was conducted by researchers at King’s College London, using data from the self-reported ZOE COVID Symptom Study app.

They studied 19 symptoms, including the most common symptoms such as persistent cough, loss of smell, abdominal pain and blisters on the feet.

“We aim to estimate the probability that an individual will be infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) based on early self-reported symptoms, enabling timely self-isolation and emergency testing. “I did,” the researchers said.

“The performance of the models for predicting COVID-19 positivity was compared in terms of sensitivity, specificity, and area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) of the test set,” they said. ..

According to their findings, loss of smell was not important for people over the age of 60 and had nothing to do with people over the age of 80. However, these older people were more likely to suffer from diarrhea.

In people aged 40-59 years, persistent cough was more associated with detection of COVID-19 and less associated with chills or tremors than in people over 80 years. Chest pain, abnormal muscle aches, shortness of breath, and loss of smell were the most relevant features for people aged 60-70 years.

Regarding gender differences, men were most likely to report shortness of breath, malaise, chills, and fever. Women were more likely to report loss of smell, chest pain, and persistent cough.

Claire Steves, one of the authors of King’s College London, said:

“We can update our testing guidance to detect cases early, especially when faced with highly contagious new mutations. This is widely used by people with any of these non-core symptoms. It may include the use of possible immunochromatography, “she said. ..

Interpretation of the study concludes that early detection based on this model is important for controlling the spread of COVID-19 and efficiently allocating medical resources.

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text.

