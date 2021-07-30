Health
COVID-19: More than 100 new cases reported in Quebec for 3 consecutive days-Montreal
Quebec set more than 100 new records every day COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Cases occurred on Friday for the third consecutive day, with an additional 125 infections and one virus-related death.
Hospitalizations are 60, down two from Thursday. Of these, 17 patients are in the intensive care unit, a decrease of 3 from the previous day.
No additional deaths have been reported by July 29, not in the last 24 hours. The death toll from COVID-19 in Quebec is 11,241.
As for vaccinations, a total of 10.9 million vaccinations have been given in Quebec since the beginning of the pandemic, with 68,123 vaccinations.
Health officials say that 56 percent of all new daily infections are in the 20-39 age group. The government says it has trouble contacting people between the ages of 18 and 29, and about 29% of them are unvaccinated and have not booked their first dose.
To increase their number, the state Pop-up vaccination clinic Further reach unvaccinated young people this weekend at La Ronde Amusement Park in Montreal.
Health Minister Christian Dubé said Friday Quebec lacks 50,000 people aged 18-34 who need to be vaccinated to reach the state’s 75% target. ..
Health officials also conducted a vaccine lottery to invite people to take their shots.
The government said 1.2 million people registered for the draw on Thursday, with the first draw taking place on August 6. Only those who have received at least one vaccination are eligible to register for a prize or student scholarship.
Earlier this week, the state Institute of Public Health said that 83.7 percent of Quebecs over the age of 12 received the first dose of the vaccine.
More than 377,297 people were infected with the virus in the state, of which 365,105 recovered.
– Use files from Canadian Press
..
