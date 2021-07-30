Health
Doctors Want More COVID Vaccine Questions | New York State
Doctors and healthcare professionals in New York want people who have questions about the COVID vaccine to do one thing. Is to ask a question.
Infectious disease experts said Tuesday that vaccine-related questions were stupid and unacceptable, citing general concerns about one- or two-part vaccines to protect against coronavirus COVID-19. rice field.
“If you have any questions, ask them,” said Dr. Anjabotler, who is responsible for infectious diseases at Unity Hospital in Rochester Regional Health. “Don’t just sit there and spit out and get trapped in a hole in your thoughts. Ask a question. Talk to others. Feel what’s right for you.”
Bottlers also work at the United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, where they regularly see patients of all backgrounds.
About a quarter of New Yorkers eligible for the COVID vaccine, or about 3.5 million adults, chose not to receive the injection. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 68.3% of state citizens over the age of 18 have been vaccinated against upper respiratory tract disease, and more than 54,226 New Yorkers have died so far.
Over 74.9% of adults in New York have been vaccinated at least once as of Friday.
Dr. Alan Sanders, Head of Infectious Diseases at Albany Medical Center, said: “I’m not going to turn this over. I don’t know if many of these individuals know that the FDA has been involved in vaccine approval for decades.”
The US Food and Drug Administration and the State Vaccine Clinical Task Force approved separate Pfizer and Modana double-dose coronavirus vaccines in December under an emergency use authorization. Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine was approved for emergency use in late February.
Patients in the United States frequently use drugs and treatments that are not approved by the FDA, Sanders said. Doctors often prescribe off-label use.
“People prescribe and look for drugs that aren’t approved by the FDA, and they don’t think about it twice,” Sanders said. “I don’t think anyone is seeking FDA approval for polio vaccination. It’s been months since December, and we have eight months of safety and efficacy.”
Each vaccine was tested in tens of thousands of patients before the FDA granted an emergency use authorization.
Other patients are hesitant to obtain the vaccine because of the speed at which the vaccine was developed.
The new coronavirus was first discovered in Wuhan Providence, China in December 2019. Pfizer-BioNTech’s double-dose COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use on December 11, a year later.
The COVID-19 vaccine was developed based on years of research on mRNA vaccination and previous epidemics caused by coronaviruses such as the SARS virus in 2002 and MERS in 2012.
“This is the first mRNA vaccine introduced, but the technology is not new,” Sanders said.
The 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic led to the rapid development of vaccines against the virus that year.
“I don’t remember the noticeable vaccine hesitation at the time,” he added. “Nurses and doctors magically inoculated the vaccine …. The vaccine was manufactured very quickly using existing technology and was very effective.
“We are doing research all over the world. These vaccines work.”
The epidemic of COVID delta mutants in India led to a significant increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in unvaccinated people last month.
The daily positive rate in New York was 2.46% on Friday, averaging that rate for most of the week. The state’s coronavirus infection rate was one of the lowest in the country about a month ago, at 0.34% on June 23.
The Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine was found to be associated with a rare case of blood clots this spring, especially in young women. In April, the FDA added a warning label to the vaccine for rare side effects.
Label issuance and additions have been widely published around the world and throughout the country.
Side effects are present in dozens of patients, in contrast to the fact that 1.08 billion people worldwide have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. ourworldindata.org..
“Look at the number of vaccines distributed. Suddenly, the serious side effects are less common,” said Bottler. “If you find such a side effect, we want to know about it and can make adjustments and recommendations.”
Some people are worried about the common side effects caused by the coronavirus vaccine. This includes pain, redness, swelling of the arms, headache, malaise, muscle aches, chills, fever, and nausea where the shot was administered.
“You may not feel good after the second shot, but you feel much better than getting a COVID,” said the bottler.
For some routine immunizations, such as measles, mumps, and rubella, arm pain and fever are typical side effects of the vaccine. Tetanus DTaP; hepatitis A or B; rabies; herpes zoster vaccine; and yellow fever, According to CDC.gov..
People in rural, low-income, and minority communities, who often lack access to health care, are the first to question the safety and efficacy of vaccines.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, about 54.7% of Green County’s population has been vaccinated at least once, and 49.8% of people in the county have been fully vaccinated.
According to the state, Greene County Surprise has the third lowest COVID vaccination rate in the metropolitan area at postal code 12176, with 28.6% of those who have been vaccinated at least once. Postal Code Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.. The vaccination rate for the village on Wednesday was 28.4%.
“We don’t live in a vacuum, we live in a community,” said the bottler. “If there’s something that’s very safe and everyone can take a small step to protect others, it’s not okay to expose others to the virus.”
Several other municipalities with the lowest immunization rates in the county, such as Coxsackie and Durham, are one of the lowest immunization rates in the region for protection against the new coronavirus.
As of Friday, Jewett, Maplecrest, Lexington, Oak Hill, vaccination rates are 32-36%.
Vaccines are the only way to prevent viral mutations and nearly eradicate the disease, as seen in polio and smallpox, which are no longer naturally occurring in the world due to vaccination.
“If we all get vaccinated, everyone will benefit,” said the bottler. “We can travel, participate in sports, go to restaurants … the economy will improve.”
Bottlers often recommend people to visit cdc.gov If you question the effectiveness of a vaccine, check the correlation between COVID infection and vaccination rates in each state.
New York employees are required to take four hours of paid leave per dose to receive the COVID vaccine. The required recovery period from vaccination or its side effects is subject to the state’s paid sick leave law.
“New York continues to fight COVID-19 by shooting bullets throughout the state, and so far more than 22 million vaccines have been given across the state, which means more than 74% of adults in New York. They have been vaccinated at least once, and 68.1% are fully vaccinated, “state health bureau spokeswoman Abigail Barker said in a statement. “All COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States have proven to be very effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19, including Delta mutants. It remains strong against mutant strains of concern. “
The State Department of Health promotes fact-based graphics about vaccines on social media and other state-wide advertisements to destroy false information about vaccines. The graphics are organized in a sensitive Q & A format to facilitate vaccine education.
“Unvaccinated people are at greatest risk of getting seriously ill, so the New York State Department of Health will do everything possible to make the vaccine available and available to all communities. We continue, and we recommend that all qualified New Yorkers be vaccinated, as soon as possible, “Burker said.
To find out where to get the free COVID vaccine, go to the following website: Vaccine.gov..
