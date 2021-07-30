Texas Health Resources Workers Needing COVID-19 Vaccination by September – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth





Arlington, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Health Resources joined Baylor Scott & White In developing a system-wide COVID-19 vaccination policy that is mandatory for all employees Effective September 10th. Policy“An important step in combating the proliferation of Delta variants” in the news release, the hospital states that it protects both patients and caregivers. All employees must receive the full dose of COVID vaccine. This also applies to medical staff, students, vendors, contractor physicians and advanced healthcare providers working anywhere in Texas Health. read more: Report: Rangers Trade All-Star Pitcher Kyle Gibson and Closer Ian Kennedy to Phillies “As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout our community, requesting vaccination is a responsible step forward. Vaccines are a safe, effective and a step towards protecting the community. Safety is always a step. It’s our number one priority, “said Berkeley Bardan of FACHE, CEO of Texas Health. “Ultimately requesting vaccines from healthcare professionals is in line with our mission, our values, and our commitment to keep patients and each other safe.” As with the influenza vaccine, complete vaccination against COVID-19 is a condition of employment for all Texas Health employees. To be considered fully vaccinated, both shots of the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine, or a single Johnson and Johnson vaccine, must be given. The policy will come into effect on September 10. read more: Retired NFL player Frank Cornish III reported missing to Carrollton The policy decision is made up of an interdisciplinary group of nearly 60 organizations, including the American Hospital Association, the American Nursing Association, the American Medical Association, and the Texas Nurses Association, to support policies that mandate immunity to preventable diseases. Thing. The group that recommended requiring COVID vaccines for all individuals working in the hospital system included not only pharmacy organizations, but also public health, epidemiology, oncology, surgery, psychiatry and other disciplines. The recommendations cite the need for vaccination of health care workers to protect themselves and their health. The new policy requires all employees to receive the full amount of COVID vaccine on September 10. This also applies to medical staff, students, vendors, contractor physicians and advanced healthcare providers working anywhere in Texas Health. .. Other news: Efran Salmanzade accused of possessing destructive equipment, suspected of Amarilo explosion “We are taking this aggressive step, as we are facing growing communities, mainly due to low vaccination rates and a surge in delta mutations,” said Badan. “I recommend that all North Texas people be vaccinated and take proactive steps to stay healthy, such as wearing masks.”

