“All doses are important”: Waterloo Regional officials “appeal” to people to be vaccinated with COVID-19

Officials in the Kitchener-Waterloo region continue to encourage people to receive the first or second COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to prevent further spread of the delta mutant.

“We’re not just asking people to get vaccinated,” Bruce Luckner, a regional CAO, said at a weekly COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

Vaccines are available in large regional clinics, along with pharmacies, primary care offices, drive-through clinics and mobile buses.

“All doses are important,” Lauckner said. “The more vaccinated, the safer it is and the closer it is to a complete resumption.”

As of Thursday, nearly 83% of the eligible population over the age of 12 had at least one vaccination, and more than 69% had both vaccinations.

“I advise all residents who have not yet done so to take the first or second dose as soon as possible,” said Medical Officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang in a Friday update. “Every day someone delays vaccination is the day lost in the fight against the fourth wave.”

The region will launch one mobile vaccination bus to reach a low-vaccination community and will add another to the roster this weekend. Drive-through vaccinations are also offered in Bingemans.

Vickie Murray of the Community Vaccination Task Force said that about 20% of people using mobile buses and drive-through clinics were there for the first dose.

Starting Saturday, the Vaccine Bus will travel to a variety of locations, including St. Jacobs Market, Fairview Park Mall, Conestoga Mall, downtown Elmira, and other community locations.

Vaccine clinic is also planned Some schools in the coming weeks.. The “hockey hub” model, adopted at Bingemans earlier this month, will be available at Monsignor Doyle and the School of Resurrection for these upcoming clinics.

Aiming to reach a vaccination rate of 90%

Dr. Wang said the region is currently aiming to reach a vaccination rate of 90 percent of the eligible population.

“Because Delta is the most contagious and aggressive mutant we’ve seen, it’s not surprising that the population needs to be more immunized than before,” she said. .. “These previously set thresholds were set as a function of the most contagious alpha variant before the delta. Since the delta is here, we need to set higher goals. “

Dr. Wang added that high vaccination rates help protect people who are not currently vaccinated.

“Public health prophylaxis to prevent a significant surge in the rate of cases that could lead to serious hospitalization until herd immunity is reached, or at least until the population’s vaccination rate is high enough. Action is needed, and the impact on the community. “

Prices will improve, but may increase again

Dr. Wang said local case rates had fallen until July, but there is a risk of rising again.

The current incidence is 17 cases per 100,000 people per week, down from about 60 cases per 100,000 people at the beginning of the month.

Case rates fell until July, but Dr. Wang said they had begun to rise again in the last few days. It is possible that the number of teens to 20s will increase in the near future.

Outbreak at day camp

After multiple cohorts in the Adventure 4 Changeday camp, many cases and high-risk contacts were identified. The regional COVID-19 dashboard shows that the outbreak was declared on July 28th. As of Thursday, there are seven confirmed cases related to its outbreak.

Dr. Wang said the day camp was closed voluntarily and public health was contacting high-risk contacts.

She added that community interactions outside the camp may have played a role in the outbreak.

Dr. Wang said that anyone who has any symptoms or is in contact with someone in the camp should be tested for COVID-19.

Enforcement renewal

There were three enforcement measures reported in the Friday update.

The Waterloo Regional Articles of Incorporation distributed a $ 1,130 ticket to the Living Waters Book and Toy under the Ontario Reopening Act. Pasha Shisha was also issued under the law by the Waterloo City Ordinance for $ 880.

A $ 240 fine was imposed by a guard at the Grand River Transit at Mill Station for failing to comply with the face-covering ordinance.