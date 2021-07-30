Delta is bad. Is the next COVID-19 variant worse?

We were very close to conquering COVID-19.

Now, as Delta dominates the world, experts worry: future versions of the virus could spread its infectious empire?

“The big concern is that the next mutation (potentially a few mutations) that may emerge can evade the vaccine,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. I mentioned this week.

All viruses are constantly changing to newer versions. From generation to generation, they make random genetic errors.

I’m not going to cause any trouble. Dr. Joel Ernst, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco and head of the Department of Experimental Medicine, said they had no dreams of greatness.

“The only thing they want to do is duplicate,” he said. Citing a pioneering study by Stanford University microbiologist Stanley Falkou, Ernst said, “The goal of the virus is to become a virus.”

Early on, I wasn’t too worried about changes in the genetic makeup of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is stored in the single strand of RNA. Compared to influenza and HIV, the virus changes slowly as it spreads. Thanks to “proofreading” enzymes that correct potentially fatal copy errors, the genome normally accumulates only two single-letter mutations per month. The rate of change is about half that of influenza and one quarter that of HIV.

We saw it fail. One of the earliest variants named D614G had a mutation that made it easier for the virus to dock into human cells. But that mutation also made it more vulnerable to our antibodies.

“It was a ridiculous variant,” Ernst said. “There was that day, but we didn’t knock us out.”

But now we know that any change can have serious consequences.

Delta serves as an example of a textbook. The genetic code not only carries some of the successful mutations of previous variants, but also has the ability to spread twice as fast and release more offspring.

Data show that Delta is 40-60% more contagious than Alpha, almost twice as contagious as the original Wuhan strain of SARS-CoV-2. In addition, it grows at higher levels inside the throat and lungs than previous versions of the virus.

Only 49.3% of the US population is fully vaccinated, a characteristic that demonstrates the key to the continued evolution and dissemination of Delta. As a result, it quickly became the dominant stock in California, accounting for 84.4% of all new sequenced cases, from 53% in June.

“It’s calm,” said Shane Crotty, a virologist in the vaccine discovery department at the Lahora Institute for Immunology. Variants “Alpha and Delta are 6 months apart from each other. Each has managed to become much more infectious.

“It definitely makes us uncertain about what the virus can do in the future,” he said.

Scientists are competing to understand which particular mutations are causing the transmission to skyrocket. However, it can also involve changes to an enzyme called RNA polymerase, which is responsible for copying the genetic code when the virus replicates, Ernst said.

“We know that there are variants of RNA polymerase that make more viruses because they work better in influenza,” he said. Alternatively, it may be the other part of the virus that excels at the job.

Changes to two other properties (pathogenicity and vaccine avoidance) can also change the pandemic.

The most dangerous changes include viral spelomers. This causes the virus to latch and invade human cells, causing infection.

Dr. Julie Parsonnet, a professor of medicine at Stanford University and an infectious disease expert, said:

So far, the virus has been particularly uncreative in evading vaccines and has a limited repertoire of changes. For example, the first delta variant found in India and the most common variant in California, despite being thousands of miles apart, tried to dodge antibodies using the same mutation. Mutants that emerged independently in South Africa and Brazil also share mutations.

“There are several ways the virus has mutated to avoid some of the antibody reactions,” Crotty said. “And it keeps coming up with them over and over again. And for now, it doesn’t seem to be a big deal.”

However, there are annoying signs of increased pathogenicity. Mortality associated with the Alpha, or UK variant, was about 64 percent higher than in previous variants. Currently, compared to Alpha, the Delta variant doubles the risk of unvaccinated hospitalization based on new Scottish data. Scientists don’t know if it’s due to a genetic change or just because of rapid growth.

Scientists added that it is unlikely to suddenly transform into a virus that kills suddenly. The pandemic has exploded as the virus is so sneaky and propagates in unvaccinated people who are healthy and social.

“Evolutionarily, killing your host isn’t very smart for the virus,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, a UCSF infection expert.

Experts say the United States needs to harness the power of genomics more fully to quickly detect the next mutation that can alter the orbit of a pandemic.

Only close monitoring by sequencing tells us if the virus has made an even bigger leap.

“At some point, the virus can reach the point where it has tried everything,” Ernst said. And we will respond. “

“There will be some equilibrium, but I don’t know where it is,” he said.

Story by Lisa M. Krieger and Mercury News

More articles from BDN