Latest Indiana Coronavirus Update on July 30, 2021

This is the latest update on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Vaccine registration Hoosiers for 12+ Indiana Health Department.

Purdue needs a mask indoors

Beginning Monday, August 2nd, face masks will be required again for all indoor spaces on Purdue University campuses for students, employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

University made changes after CDC Updated guidance On Tuesday, all individuals (both vaccinated and unvaccinated) said they needed to be masked indoors in public places due to the high prevalence of delta variants.

Back in May, Purdue said it would do Strongly encourage Vaccine everyone before returning to campus. Schools also provide incentives for students and teachers to show evidence of vaccination. Ten students and 50 employees who have recorded the vaccine at the university will be selected to win the award.

Purdue also hosts a vaccine clinic on the West Lafayette campus.

State press conference on vaccination

State health officials provide up-to-date information on COVID-19 numbers and vaccination efforts on Friday afternoon.

Indiana officials said the case level for COVID-19 was higher than at this point last year. Dr. Kris Box said the biggest threat was due to the delta variant, and testing showed that 91% of cases in the state were due to its variant.

The state is inspecting 13,000 people per day and states that 8,000 people in Indiana were hospitalized with COVID-19 this week.

The Indiana Department of Health recommends that people over the age of 2 wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination. The state recommends the same for Indiana schools, but the decision is left to the district. Dr. Box said he told the state that local leaders and school districts wanted to have the right to decide whether to require masks. Therefore, ISDH sticks to mask recommendations. It pointed out as a serious concern that vaccination rates were low between students and students who are currently too young to be vaccinated.

In the state, cases of delta variants are increasing among school-age residents.

All K-12 institutions should notify the state as soon as they become aware of positive cases, and students who test positive should be quarantined.

Almost 50% of Hoosiers have not yet been vaccinated with COVID-19.

Breakthrough cases are still possible, especially among people vaccinated with the Delta variant. However, cases in vaccinated people tend to be milder and in most cases do not result in hospitalization. The state said deaths in breakthroughs were rare and tended to be over 80 years old. ISDH reports that 96% of deaths are unvaccinated Fusher. Of the nine deaths in Indiana care facilities, only one was completely vaccinated.

ISDH update

The Indiana Department of Health reported that COVID-19 killed another six and another 1,461. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana is 13,576.

CDC documentation warns that delta variants appear to be as contagious as chickenpox

U.S. health authorities Will release new data on the spread of COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) On Friday, it led to their decision to recommend that vaccinated people wear masks in some situations. This is a reversal of previous guidance.

The report, released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, is from a recent investigation into the outbreak of the coronavirus in Provincetown, Massachusetts, according to federal officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan was not allowed to be disclosed. ..

According to multiple reports The internal CDC presentation also outlines that delta variants spread as easily as chickenpox and appear to cause more serious illness. The document also argues that authorities “must admit that the war has changed.” According to the Washington Post.. Reported by CNN CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky confirmed the authenticity of the presentation.

Warrensky told CNN This is “one of the most infectious viruses we know. Measles, chickenpox, this is all there.”

State Health Commissioner Chris Box, MD, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, provide up-to-date information on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

13News Streams Our Press Conference Website And mobile news app.

Upcoming Mobile Vaccine Clinic in Central Indiana

The mobile vaccination clinic is planned with the following schedule:

Today, from 8 am to noon, Saturday, from noon to 4 pm:

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN 46074

Today-Saturday, noon to 9 pm:

Jasper County Fair

2671 W. Clark St., Rensselaer, IN 47978

Jackson County Fair

476 E. County Road 100 South, Brownstown, IN 47220

Saturday, 9 am-2pm:

Church of St. Mary

311 N. New Jersey St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

Patients who book on a state-sponsored public vaccination site can board Uber or Lyft for free. To receive a voucher that covers Uber’s boarding costs between vaccination appointments, call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to all vaccine sites in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and select option 9 if you need transportation to book your vaccine.

IndyGo Transit Center hosting vaccine clinic on Friday

IndyGo riders vaccinated with COVID-19 will have free access to IndyGo for a month. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield are 201E from 2pm to 6pm on Friday, July 30th. We provide incentives for everyone who visits the Vaccination Clinic at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center (CTC) on Washington Street.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield work with IndyGo, Shalom Health Care Center, Marion County Public Health Department, Indianapolis Public Transportation Foundation and Indy Chamber to host free vaccination clinics. Registration is not required.

The Carson Transit Center’s pop-up vaccination clinic conveniently connects IndyGo riders to the vaccine, making it easier for people on the go.

Anyone vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson or Moderna will receive a 31-day free IndyGo Paper Pass at the clinic immediately after vaccination. Participants must be at least 18 years old.

IndyGo’s future headquarters, 9503E. 33rd St. can also be vaccinated free of charge from Tuesday to Saturday in collaboration with the Marion County Public Health Service. click here At a specific time.

Japan expands virus emergencies after record surge in game

Japan plans to spread the coronavirus emergency in Tokyo to neighboring areas and cities in western Osaka as the infection surges to new highs while the capital hosts the Olympics.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will announce late Friday that the emergency will be extended to August 31st. Measures currently being implemented in Tokyo and Okinawa include not only Osaka but also Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba. Tokyo has reported records for three consecutive days. COVID-19 cases have doubled since last week.

Emergency measures primarily include shorter time and alcohol bans in eateries and bars, but with less impact in fatigue of restrictions and increased spread of delta variants.

States compete to use COVID-19 vaccine before it expires

Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been saved from the trash after US regulators have extended their second expiration date. This is part of a national effort to retrieve expired shots to combat the surge in summer infections.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration wrote to shotmakers Johnson & Johnson, proclaiming that the dose would be safe and effective for at least 6 months if properly stored.

The FDA’s move will give the shot an additional six weeks as civil servants pressure more Americans to be vaccinated. Public health officials strive to ensure that shots that are about to expire are put into weapons before they are discarded.

CDC updates recommendations for testing fully vaccinated individuals

NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention We recently updated our testing recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals.

According to the update of CDC website,The people Completely vaccinated If a person with COVID-19 is infected, it should be tested 3-5 days after exposure.

Earlier recommendations stated that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to be tested if exposed unless symptoms are present.

This change will take place the same week that the CDC issued a new recommendation to wear face masks indoors again in the regions of the country that are hotspots for COVID-19, even if vaccinated. .. This change covers about two-thirds of all counties and parishes in the United States. According to the CDC data.

The organizational decision came about two months after the CDC said that vaccinated individuals could go without a mask in most situations. However, the decision was overturned after the Delta variant pushed the case back across the country.

Latest US and World Numbers

As of 3:30 am on Friday, there are more than 34.75 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. According to Johns Hopkins University..612,120 deaths have been recorded in the United States

Over 196.6 million cases of coronavirus have been identified worldwide, killing more than 4.19 million people. More than 4 billion vaccines have been administered worldwide.