COVID-19 is skyrocketing again. But Indiana does not reinstate her obligations.

It honestly blames individual Hoogers. State health officials on Friday appealed directly to them.

According to Weaver, the chances of being hospitalized for COVID-19 will decrease from 1 in 237 to 1 in 18,795 after vaccination.

The majority of COVID-19 cases and deaths What’s happening among unvaccinated peopleSaid Weaver. Approximately 98% of Indiana cases this year occurred in unvaccinated people, and 96% of Indiana COVID-19 deaths this year occurred in unvaccinated people.

They said that “breakthrough” cases of someone being infected after vaccination accounted for 0.126% of fully vaccinated individuals. This is a breakthrough in 3,710 of the more than 2.9 million Fuscher vaccinated. Of these, 161 were hospitalized and 56 died, according to Weaver. Of these numbers, most people who died were over 65 years old.

more:If you are infected with COVID-19 in Indiana, even if you are vaccinated, do the following:

“This may seem like déjà vu, but I want to remind you that there have been a lot of changes in the last 12 months,” said Box, who vaccinated from last summer to this summer. Mentioned as a game changer, warned unvaccinated people about the highly infectious delta mutation. , This is a mutant version of the new coronavirus.

“If you are in close contact, get tested. Even if you are fully vaccinated, you should get tested and wear a mask until you have no symptoms and the test results are negative.” Mr. Box said.

Box added that the demand for testing has increased “significantly.” From the end of May..

“We’re back to testing more than 13,000 people a day,” Box said.

She said masking up is important.

“If everyone who wasn’t vaccinated went out and was vaccinated, it wouldn’t affect the current rise in delta types,” she said. “At this time, affecting it is not effective. Therefore, at this time, masking is the best way to reduce the infection of the virus.”

This is why they don’t need any action

Science and politics continue to be central tensions for policy makers during the pandemic.

Mr Box said he believed that local elected officials should make decisions about health and safety rules, even though the state had mandated such rules until a few months ago.

“”We’re really trying to allow, and we’ve clearly heard from elected local officials and schools that they want to make these decisions locally, “box said.