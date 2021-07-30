Children’s Hospital in South Florida reports an increase in cases of COVID-19

Miami-Dade County, Florida – Dr. Marcos Mestre, Chief Medical Officer at Nicklaus Childrens Hospital, told Local 10 News on Friday that cases of COVID-19 are increasing among children.

“Currently, there are 17 COVID-positive patients in the hospital, six of them in our ICU and one in the ventilator,” he said.

Holtz Children’s Hospital is also on the rise in positive cases with children. Currently, there are 5 pediatric hospitalizations. Two of them are in ICU.

Dr. Barry Germann, CMO of Holtz Children’s Hospital, said that “the number of COVID-positive children is increasing” at all ages, from infants to adolescents, while hospitalizations are “almost the same.” I did.

“For example, the positive rate at the Holtz Emergency Department in June was 2.4%,” he said. “And by the end of July we were 14%, so the virus circulates more and the children are infected.”

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital confirmed that there were 7 patients with COVID-19 as of Friday. Two of the seven are in the pediatric ICU.

Mestre said visits to both the emergency room and emergency center of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital are increasing.

He said the highest risk factor for children is obesity.

The average age of children hospitalized with COVID-19 is 12 years.

“But the most complex children will be our older patients,” he said.

Mestre said he made sure that the child was wearing a mask indoors and advised his parents not to interact closely with the child.

He said that if parents are 12 years of age or older and their parents plan to get their children fully vaccinated in time for the start of school, they will want to get their first dose right now. rice field.

According to Mestre, the situation today is similar to what was seen earlier in the year before the child was vaccinated.

“Again, I don’t know when it will peak,” he said.

According to Mestre, we are usually about four to six weeks behind the UK.

“And we still seem to be on the rise, so it’s possible we’re seeing as many patients as we saw in July 2020, when it was our peak. We are watching it carefully, “he said. “Once again, we haven’t had 17 patients in the hospital for quite some time. That’s definitely something we’re worried about and we’re sending out a message to get the vaccine. , Using appropriate means to avoid infection. “

One variable that pushes the numbers up is the highly contagious Delta variant.

“It’s much more infectious than what I saw a year ago,” Mestre said.

In addition, there are currently no vaccines available for children under the age of 12. The data also show low vaccination rates for children over 12 years of age.

“Vaccines are available for (children) over 12 years old, but I’ve checked state statistics this morning and only 35% of adolescents between the ages of 12 and 19 are vaccinated, so there’s a way to go. “Gelman said. Said.

“And because the schools are in the immediate vicinity, it’s important to start vaccinations for them if you’re not right now,” Mestre said. “Therefore, it usually takes 3 weeks for the first and second doses, and then 2 weeks for full protection. There is a period of about 5 weeks for full protection, which is the academic year. It’s in time for the start. “

German said it is important for people around children who are eligible to receive the vaccine, such as parents, grandparents, babysitters, and tutors, to do so to protect them.

“Also make sure other immunity is up to date,” he added. “Many children in the blockage miss tests and lag behind regular immunity to protect themselves from many bad illnesses, so immunity is up-to-date before children return to school. And remind parents to follow the CDC guidelines. “

Nicklaus Childrens Hospital provides Pfizer vaccine to people aged 12 to 21 in Florida.

No reservation required. Those wishing to be vaccinated can go to the main campus from 7 am to 6:30 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 am to 1:30 pm on Saturdays. For more information, please visit: https://www.nicklauschildrens.org/covid-19-vaccines..