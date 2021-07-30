Health
Schools in Oregon Revive Face Masks This Fall | State
(Center Square) – As the COVID Delta variant becomes more widespread, Oregon school kindergarten to high school students and staff will be able to use face masks again this fall.
After Oregon fully resumed on June 30, many expected mask requirements would have disappeared with most of Governor Kate Brown’s health orders. But that hope was shattered on Thursday when the governor announced that he would instruct the State Department of Education and the Oregon Department of Health (OHA) to write rules to that effect next year.The decision is in line with the guidance release By CDC Tuesday.
According to Brown, her priority is to minimize confusion and allow students to safely return to the classroom five days a week this year. These include highly infectious delta variants of COVID-19. This is believed to pose more risk to children who were once considered less vulnerable to the original virus by scientists. According to OHA, this variant now accounts for 80% of all cases throughout the state.
“Since many children are not yet eligible for vaccination, masks are an effective way to help keep our children safe in the classroom. The learning environment we know is the best for them. It helps, “Brown said. “In the meantime, we’ll ask Oregons throughout the state to wear masks in public indoor spaces, so we’ll eventually prevent more people so that we can completely defeat the virus. I will continue to work hard to get the vaccination. “
On Thursday, OHA reported an increase in daily case rates and hospitalizations. From the week of Monday, July 19th to Sunday, July 25th, OHA reported 3,098 new cases, an increase of 53% from the previous week. New hospitalizations related to COVID are also increasing, but these indicators are inferior to the rates seen in 2020. This week, the hospital added another 123 COVID-19 patients, bringing the total to 146 patients across the state.
However, COVID-19-related deaths are beginning to peak. This week, OHA reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths. This is 29 less than last week.State health officials do it COVID vaccination, They say they need to be picked up immediately.
As of July 27, more than 2.47 million Oregons, or 58.1% of the state, had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Oregon was the 18th state in the United States with a 70% immunization rate for all adults over the age of 18. Brown critics fear that these numbers will peak in the coming months.
May, Institute for Policy Research and Involvement, University of Oregon Research 686 urban and rural Oregons. Its author, co-secretary-general Benjamin Clark and colleague Robert Parker, found that about 20% of Oregons did not plan to shoot.
The two expressed concern about the findings that the vaccine could stop deploying if the state did not rewrite the message. That means shorter broadcast times for politicians like Brown and longer screen times for doctors and other independent supporters, Clark and Parker said.
Their conclusions are consistent with what former Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber wrote in a five-page letter to Brown earlier this year. In it, he advised her to rely on the community network to proceed with vaccination, rather than the bully in Salem’s governor’s office.
“The best breakwater for these things is close communication with the community through trusted messengers. Guaranteeing that people are not alone and how to help and support each other, especially what is happening. I’ll keep you informed, “writes Kitz Harbor.
Brown is considering the idea of requiring Oregon civil servants to be vaccinated.she is Weigh her options As of this week.
Starting the week of July 18, 10 counties with a case rate of over 100 per 100,000 have boasted vaccination rates of less than 50%, according to OHA data. As of July 1, the number of infections in fully vaccinated people was 1,790, less than 1% of vaccinated people. In June, OHA reported that 92% of cases and 94% of all deaths were associated with unvaccinated individuals.
On Thursday, OHA reported an additional 1,026 cases and 6 deaths from the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 218,689 and the death toll to 2,855.
