Bloch has seen most daily COVID cases since January





The Georgia Public Health Service reported 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brock County on Friday. This is the most localized infection of the day since 59 cases were reported on January 22, more than six months ago. After recording only 39 new COVID cases in Bulloch throughout June, there are 218 confirmed cases in July, with one day remaining in the month. At the same time, patients admitted to the East Georgia Regional Medical Center ranged from two on July 7 to Friday 23, said Tedwin, director of the Brock’s Public Security and Emergency Management Agency. “The surge in inpatients is of great concern,” Win said. “I urge all residents of Bulloch County to take this rise very seriously. We are very advanced and do not want to return to the state of January.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, check the facts again and talk to your doctor or friend to get the vaccination. It may only save your life or the life of your loved one.” Increasing cases occur in all 50 states, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that new cases are much higher in low-vaccination states and regions, including Georgia. According to the Georgia Public Health Service, the COVID case rate in Georgia has increased by 204% in the last 14 days. A total of 4,612 cases were identified and likely on Thursday, the highest number per day since mid-February.Hospitalization increased by about 50% Over the last 14 days, deaths have increased by about 18% over the same period. Vaccinated populations are stuck throughout the state, with only 40% of Georgians being fully vaccinated. This is compared to 67% in Vermont, 64% in Massachusetts, and 63% in Maine. One southern state with more than 50% is Virginia with 54%. Only Idaho, Louisiana, Wyoming, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama have worse immunization rates than Georgia. The CDC estimates that Delta variants account for 78% of new COVID cases in Georgia, and vaccination is more urgent than ever, according to the Department of Health’s Communications Director. One Nancy Naidum said in an email. All Georgians over the age of 12 are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. If you receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, you will need to receive a second dose to ensure full protection. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after the last dose of vaccine. “Delta variants are more than twice as easy to spread from one person to another as compared to previous strains,” Nydam wrote. “The greatest spread and serious consequences of cases occur in areas of low vaccination rates, with virtually all hospitalizations and deaths remaining in unvaccinated areas.” The Delta variant causes several “vaccine breakthrough infections,” Nydam writes. This means that fully vaccinated people are infected in a small number of cases. “But nonetheless, most breakthrough infections are mild.” The CDC states that in areas of fairly high infection rates, all individuals (including fully vaccinated individuals) should wear masks in public indoor environments to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and Delta variants. Recommended. “I agree with the CDC,” Win said. “Even if you do the right thing and get completely vaccinated, I think it’s wise to wear a mask at this point when you go to a restaurant or in a grocery store.”

